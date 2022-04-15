Homestead Mom Delanys Hernandez Alvarez Arrested For Attempted Murder Of Young Son

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Bond has been set at $100,000 for a South Florida mother charged with the attempted murder of one of her young children.

According to the arrest report, 22-year-old Delanys Hernandez Alvarez, of Homestead, threatened to kill her kids so their father “can’t have them.”

The father, who is Alvarez’s boyfriend, called police on April 12 to report she had been “making statements that she will harm her children and end her life.”

He also told police that she said she had already “strangled” one of the children and the child bit her on her finger, states the report.

However, she claimed she only said she did it, in order to get her boyfriend upset and didn’t really do it.

Officers checked out the child and did find red marks on the child’s neck, which led to her arrest on a felony attempted murder charge.

Homestead Police Captain Fernando Morales told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “Homestead police received a call from the father of the children that the mother of the children made statements she wanted to harm the children and herself.”

“Once we got to the residence, she admitted to the officer that she did tell him those things. I think any family member or friend who sees any signs like this they should immediately contact their local police department or DCF and DCF was contacted in this case. Whether it be a parent that needs some assistance for going through something in their life or maybe their children need addistance with what is going on, either way it should be brought to the attention of the appropriate persons so a tragedy can be avoided.”

The report also states Alvarez “hasn’t been diagnosed with any mental illness, however it is suspected that she is suffering from an undiagnosed mental illness as evidenced by her recent behavior.”

Bail was set at $100,000 and once posted, she must remain on house arrest.

Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer found probable cause for the charge and ordered the mother to have no contact with her children.

“That means no contact either indirectly or directly or through 3rd parties.” She also said she would have to surrender any weapons she might have and avoid all illegal activity.

Judge Glazer also expressed concern about the case itself. She said, “She is 22 and has 2 kids and is obviously overwhelmed.”

CBS4 reached out to DCF to see if Hernandez Alvarez had a history with that agency but we have not yet heard back.

Coincidentally, this incident happened on the same day that 41-year-old Odette Joassaint of Little Haiti allegedly killed her two children: 5-year-old Laura and 3-year-old Jeffrey.

If you or anyone you know is going through a crisis and are in need of immediate help, in Miami-Dade, click here to go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

You could also call the Banyan Health Systems crisis hotline: (305) 774-3616 or (305) 774-3617.

In Broward, click here or call (954) 463-0911.