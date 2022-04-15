ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, FL

Homestead Mom Delanys Hernandez Alvarez Arrested For Attempted Murder Of Young Son

By Peter D&#039;Oench
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KYzST_0f9IoLnh00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Bond has been set at $100,000 for a South Florida mother charged with the attempted murder of one of her young children.

According to the arrest report, 22-year-old Delanys Hernandez Alvarez, of Homestead, threatened to kill her kids so their father “can’t have them.”

The father, who is Alvarez’s boyfriend, called police on April 12 to report she had been “making statements that she will harm her children and end her life.”

He also told police that she said she had already “strangled” one of the children and the child bit her on her finger, states the report.

However, she claimed she only said she did it, in order to get her boyfriend upset and didn’t really do it.

Officers checked out the child and did find red marks on the child’s neck, which led to her arrest on a felony attempted murder charge.

Homestead Police Captain Fernando Morales told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “Homestead police received a call from the father of the children that the mother of the children made statements she wanted to harm the children and herself.”

“Once we got to the residence, she admitted to the officer that she did tell him those things. I think any family member or friend who sees any signs like this they should immediately contact their local police department or DCF and DCF was contacted in this case. Whether it be a parent that needs some assistance for going through something in their life or maybe their children need addistance with what is going on, either way it should be brought to the attention of the appropriate persons so a tragedy can be avoided.”

The report also states Alvarez “hasn’t been diagnosed with any mental illness, however it is suspected that she is suffering from an undiagnosed mental illness as evidenced by her recent behavior.”

Bail was set at $100,000 and once posted, she must remain on house arrest.

Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer found probable cause for the charge and ordered the mother to have no contact with her children.

“That means no contact either indirectly or directly or through 3rd parties.” She also said she would have to surrender any weapons she might have and avoid all illegal activity.

Judge Glazer also expressed concern about the case itself. She said, “She is 22 and has 2 kids and is obviously overwhelmed.”

CBS4 reached out to DCF to see if Hernandez Alvarez had a history with that agency but we have not yet heard back.

Coincidentally, this incident happened on the same day that 41-year-old Odette Joassaint of Little Haiti allegedly killed her two children: 5-year-old Laura and 3-year-old Jeffrey.

If you or anyone you know is going through a crisis and are in need of immediate help, in Miami-Dade, click here to go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

You could also call the Banyan Health Systems crisis hotline: (305) 774-3616 or (305) 774-3617.

In Broward, click here or call (954) 463-0911.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Florida Woman Accused Of Putting 4-Year-Old In Dryer, Who Said He ‘Went Round & Round’

LEESBURG, Fla. (CBSMiami) – A Florida babysitter has found herself behind bars after allegedly putting a 4-year-old boy in a dryer. Lake County deputies arrested 35-year-old Amber Chapman on an aggravated child abuse charge. CBS4 has learned that the boy demonstrated to investigators that Chapman would put him in the dryer and close the door. The boy then said he “went round and round.” The boy has some bruises, but thankfully no serious injuries.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida Teen Dead After Exchanging Gunshots With Another While Wearing Body Armor

OCALA (CBSMiami) – A 16-year-old is dead after he and another teen took turns shooting at each other while wearing body armor. It happened in Belleview, which is just south of Ocala. Police charged 17-year-old Joshua Vining with aggravated manslaughter.  They say he and Christopher Leroy Broad were taking turns shooting each other when Broad was struck. Vining was found doing CPR on his friend when first responders arrived. A second teen has been charged with providing false information to police about the incident. And a third told officials he recorded the incident using Snapchat on his phone. Both Vining and the unidentified teen are being charged as adults. Police didn’t say what kind of gun was being used or who owned it.
OCALA, FL
CBS Miami

Little Haiti Mom Odette Lysse Joassaint Accused Of Killing Her Children: ‘They’re Inside, I Don’t Want Them’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Little Haiti mother accused of murdering her daughter and son is behind bars. Police found Odette Joassaint’s children tied up inside her apartment. The children were bound by their ankles, wrists, and neck. The medical examiner’s office is working to figure out the cause of death but police say it was likely strangulation. “One is Jeffrey, and one’s Laura,” said heartbroken father Frantzy Belval, as he showed us pictures of his two children: Laura, 5, and Jeffrey, 3. The person accused of committing the heinous act? Their own mother. “You’re a mother, what do you feel? There’s a devil inside of...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homestead, FL
City
Miami, FL
Homestead, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
CBS Miami

‘Female Who Seemed To Be In A Crisis’: 911 Call Led Police To Two Children Dead In Little Haiti Apartment

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after two children were found dead in a Little Haiti apartment late Tuesday night. According to Miami PD, officers were called out to the 100 block of NE 75 Street by “a female who seemed to be in a crisis.” “The female seemed irate, she seemed like her mind wasn’t correct. Our officers, doing their job, looked inside and observed two children, two small kids, inside the apartment, one male and one female. They appeared to be unresponsive,” said Miami police Officer Michael Vega. The children were pronounced dead. CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald reports the children were 3 and 5 years old. It is still unclear how the woman, who has not been identified, is related to the children. Police have not released any information on her except to say she was supposed to care for the kids. Police said she was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Haiti#Police#Attempted Murder#Cbsmiami#Cbs4#Dcf
CBS Miami

Little Haiti Father Blames Police & DCF For His Children Dying At The Hands Of Their Mother

LITTLE HAITI (CBSMiami) – At a vigil Thursday night, a Little Haiti father continued to mourn the loss of his two young children. Frantzy Belval’s daughter Laura and son Jeffrey were murdered. The accused killer: Odette Joassaint, their mother. Belval forgives her while pointing the blame at the police and the Department of Children and Families. “Miami-Dade police, city of Miami, DCF are responsible for my kids’ death,” he said. A grief-stricken Belval recalled recent conversations with his 5-year-old daughter Laura. “She tells Miami-Dade police, ‘I don’t want to live with my mother,’” he said. Cassandre Raymond has known Joassaint for four years. She told CBS4...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Bond Denied For Odette Joassaint, Accused Of Killing Her Two Children

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A vigil will be held Thursday for two young Little Haiti children who reportedly died at the hands of their mother. That mother, Odette Joassaint, 41, has been charged with two counts of first degree murder and has been denied bond. On Tuesday, police went to Joassaint’s apartment after receiving several 911 calls from her. They said she appeared to be having a mental episode. When officers arrived, they met with her. “The one thing she did say to officers – they’re inside. Go get them. I don’t want them,” added Vega. When the officers went inside the apartment, they...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Man Accused Of Breaking Into Hialeah Massage Parlor, Beating, Raping Employee

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hialeah police have arrested a man accused of beating and raping a massage parlor employee. Police said they were dispatched to the 6500 block of West 4 Avenue on Monday at around 5:30 p.m. in reference to an armed burglary. Upon arrival, officers heard a female screaming in distress when they opened the doors of the business. Officers followed the screams to the back of the establishment where officers found a man and a woman in bed. Detectives said George Luis Rivero, 26, had forcefully entered the secured rear area of the business where he beat and then sexually assaulted...
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

Hate Crime Charges Filed Against Trio Accused Of Attack That Left Pompano Beach Man Blind

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMIAMI) — Three people are facing hate crime charges after the Broward State Attorney’s Office says they attacked a man due to his sexual orientation. The State Attorney’s Office says on August 6, 2021, the 31-year-old man, who is not being identified after invoking Marsy’s Law, was beaten so badly he is now permanently blind. Yevhen Makarenko, Oleh Makarenko and Inna Makarenko were all previously charged with attempted murder, burglary battery and kidnapping in relation to the alleged crime. “He said, ‘Oh, now I have a recollection of what happened, and it was this family, and they came and beat me...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested In Homestead For Domestic Incident

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy found herself on the wrong side of the law after her arrest in Homestead in a domestic incident. Lauren Landa, 31, grabbed a necklace around the victim’s throat during an argument, according to the Homestead police report, which left scratches on the victim’s neck and chest. Landa was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. “I was disappointed to hear of this incident,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “We will investigate it fully and take appropriate action.” An Internal Affairs investigation was opened. Landa has been with the sheriff’s office since Jan. 2, 2019
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

Woman Arrested For Fatal Lauderhill Hit-&-Run Crash Faces Judge

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill traffic homicide investigators say 23-year-old Ashlee Washington has been charged with the Saturday morning’s fatal hit-and-run in the 1300 block of N State Road 7. Washington went before a judge Sunday. “You’ve been charged with one count of tampering or fabricating physical evidence, one count of failing to stop or remain at an accident – in other worlds leaving the scene with a death,” the judge told Washington. According to police, around 3 a.m. Saturday, Washington hit 53-year-old Gillian Robinson with her 2018 red Chevy Cruz and then fled the scene. Police believe the Robinson was attempting to cross the...
LAUDERHILL, FL
12 News

Man arrested for attempted murder after Buckeye shooting

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A homicide suspect was arrested after allegedly shooting a person and putting them in critical condition. The Buckeye Police Department said 33-year-old Jose Esteban Mendoza was taken into custody Friday around 11:30 a.m. in Tucson, with the help of the U.S. Marshals. On Wednesday just before...
BUCKEYE, AZ
CBS Miami

‘I Feel Violated’: Surveillance Video Captures Wallet Thief In Action In CBS4 Exclusive

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — A 72-year-old victim is speaking out about some persons of interest who were captured on surveillance tape while her wallet was stolen while dining at an Outback Steakhouse restaurant. Miami-Dade Police are calling the three people “persons of interest” and are trying to determine if they have struck before. The victim, Barbara Acker, shared the video exclusively with CBS4’s Peter D’Oench and said she was both concerned and upset. She said she and her boyfriend had gone to the restaurant in the Falls shopping district at 13145 SW 89th Avenue on April 3rd for an early dinner and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
KGET

Suspect arrested for attempted murder, allegedly stabbed girlfriend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on suspicion of stabbing his girlfriend in a domestic violence incident on Thursday. When deputies reached the place of the incident at the 600 block of Water Street, the suspect, Rafael Salas, 30, had already fled. He was later located and taken into […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS Miami

Four In Custody After Police Pursuit Through Broward Streets Comes To End In Lauderhill

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A high-speed police pursuit through Broward streets ended when a black SUV crashed against a stop sign Tuesday afternoon in Lauderhill. Four people bailed out of the vehicle and ran in different directions near Northwest 47th Avenue and 26th Street. Police were seen with long guns, fanning out around the neighborhood. Authorities later reported all four were eventually apprehended. The pursuit started in Miramar after there were reports of shooting from the vehicle involved in the pursuit and another vehicle, according to police. “The car crashed, the driver of the car, he jumped out of the car, over the fence and kept going,” said witness Cal Robb. Images from Chopper 4 showed a black Land Rover SUV in front of a stop sign with its doors wide open. Miramar PD told CBS4 they’re looking for a dark-colored Camaro with bullet holes in connection to the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
56K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy