ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis approves 15-week abortion ban

By By Arek Sarkissian
POLITICO
POLITICO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D9Azf_0f9IoKuy00
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the controversial measure to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy after it was passed by the Legislature. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed into law a measure that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy in Florida, calling it the most significant restriction in a generation.

The law will take effect on July 1. DeSantis signed the bill, HB 5, at a Spanish-speaking church in Kissimmee. The measure represents the most significant restriction on abortion in state history and comes amid other Republican-controlled states taking steps to limit abortion.

“We’re here today to protect life. We’re here today to defend those who can’t defend themselves,” DeSantis said, standing in front of dozens of people, mostly women and some state agency chiefs, and a large video wall broadcasting the message “Florida is Pro Life” in English and Spanish.

“This will represent the most significant protection for life in this state in a generation,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis signed the bill on the last day of Lent, which ends 40 days of prayer and fasting that Christians go through ahead of Easter.

One Planned Parenthood official said the fight over preserving access to abortion is not over. Stephanie Fraim, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, wrote a statement that stopped short of threatening all-out legal action.

"If these politicians think the fight against this abortion ban is over they are sadly mistaken," Fraim wrote. "We won’t rest until our rights are restored. No one has the right to control what we can and cannot do with our own bodies."

Florida’s Republican-led Legislature approved HB 5 in March despite heavy opposition from Democrats and hours of testimony by abortion rights supporters. The law reduces the state’s previous 24-week ban, and it’s similar to a 15-week ban approved by Mississippi lawmakers in 2018.

Like Mississippi, Florida’s law only permits abortions to occur after 15 weeks of pregnancy in the case of a severe fetal abnormality, and it includes no exceptions for survivors of rape, incest and human trafficking.

The Florida law also includes provisions that beef up the state’s smoking cessation program to include women who are pregnant or want to become pregnant. It also gives the state Department of Health $1.6 million to establish infant mortality review committees throughout the state.

The passage of the Mississippi ban prompted a lawsuit managed by the Center for Reproductive Rights. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hand down a ruling in the next several weeks, which if approved would give the green light to Florida’s new measure and a similar 15-week ban also passed by Arizona last month.

A favorable high court ruling on the Mississippi law would overturn precedent established by the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which protects access to abortion under federal privacy law. The Florida measure was sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Kelli Stargel (R-Lakeland), who said she would never have dreamed of the day that Roe v. Wade would be toppled.

“God had a plan for every single child he allowed to be conceived,” Stargel said, adding her daughter was an unplanned pregnancy and that she grew up to defend the U.S. against terrorism. “Can you imagine a world without her?”

The House bill sponsor was state Rep. Erin Grall (R-Vero Beach), who invited her sister who had an abortion to the bill signing event. Grall said her sister is still dealing with the emotional scars left by the abortion she had more than 20 years ago, and that abortion supporters see the issue as a platform to bring equality with men.

“As a woman I refuse to accept such a perverse version of equality,” Grall said.

Florida’s new ban will not stop the vast majority of abortions from occurring in the state. A legislative analysis on the measure shows that of the 72,000 abortions that were performed in 2020, about 4,200 occurred after 13 weeks of pregnancy.

DeSantis signed the measure after a Leon County Circuit Court judge ruled in favor of a 24-hour wait period for abortions last week, which then-Gov. Rick Scott had signed into law in 2015.

The new ban is another major blow for abortion rights supporters. Before DeSantis signed the bill, state Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando) wrote on Twitter that the Republican governor was merely appealing to his conservative base.

“Decisions around someone’s pregnancy are personal and should not involve politicians,” Eskamani wrote.

Florida Republicans have struggled to restrict abortions in Florida because of a privacy clause in the state constitution. Some other changes made over the years by lawmakers include requiring minors to ask parents for permission before they can have an abortion.

More than 10 years of court records analyzed by POLITICO show that the restrictions had no major impact on the number of minors who petition the courts to circumvent the parental permission requirement.

Comments / 4

Related
Fox News

MSNBC’s Wallace agrees with Democrat lawmaker, second trimester abortion bans ‘extreme’ ‘grotesque’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace was in total agreement with her Democrat guest on Thursday that Florida’s 15-week-abortion ban was "extreme" and "grotesque." The bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., prohibits abortions after 15-weeks of pregnancy, which is during the second trimester of pregnancy. Recent polls show the majority of Americans believe that abortions should be illegal once in the second trimester.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Florida's continued move from battleground to red

Hello and welcome to Friday. Color me red — During a recent campaign event by Rep. Val Demings in the state capital, Tallahassee City Commissioner Curtis Richardson looked at the crowd of local Democratic activists and said bluntly: “We’re a red state ya’ll. We’ve got some work to do.”
FLORIDA STATE
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
City
Kissimmee, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
POLITICO

In the Senate race between Val Demings and Marco Rubio, the Florida Dem is doing her part to keep up cash-wise.

The race between Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) is heating up — on the fundraising front in particular. Follow the money: Demings is behind Rubio according to her most recent FEC filings, with $20.7 million in total contributions and $8.1 million in cash on hand. In the lead is Rubio, with $24.3 million in total contributions and 10.5 million cash on hand.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

John Rutherford.

The committee also announced an investigation into another lawmaker, Rep. Tom Suozzi. One of their own: The House Committee on Ethics has announced it's continuing to look into one of its own members, Rep. John Rutherford (R-Fla.). Is that normal? It's pretty rare for ethics panels to begin investigations into...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Some good news: Nancy Pelosi says she's tested negative for Covid after coming up positive late last week.

California's 22nd (runoff June 7): This race is to replace former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who left Congress to run the Trump Media & Technology Group. Connie Conway, the former California Assembly Republican Leader, and Democrat Lourin Hubbard advanced to the runoff. But this district's boundaries changed radically in redistricting — neither Conway nor Hubbard will seek a full term — so this will be a short-term gig.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelli Stargel
POLITICO

Another Capitol riot participant is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee. She's reasoning that her cooperation should earn her a reduced sentence.

Carla Krzywicki of Connecticut is the fourth known member of the mob to cooperate with the panel. Another cooperator: A Jan. 6 defendant who entered the Capitol with her mother during one of the earliest waves of the riot revealed in court papers Thursday that she cooperated with the House select committee investigating the breach.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Legislature#Ap Photo#Republican#Pro Life#Christians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sees first fundraising loss

The campaign committee for Marjorie Taylor Greene has reported its first net loss since she was elected, according to its most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).On Friday a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 was reported and previous contribution totals were revised down by more than $100,000, The Daily Beast was first to report. Rep. Greene’s committee, Greene for Congress, is known as one of the top fundraisers in the House. However it spent $1.38million in the first quarter of 2022, but only took in $1.06m in donations.There are three sizable increases in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KTAR.com

Arizona Legislature passes 15-week abortion ban, sends bill to governor

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature on Thursday joined the growing list of Republican-led states to pass aggressive anti-abortion legislation as the conservative U.S. Supreme Court is considering ratcheting back abortion rights that have been in place for nearly 50 years. The House voted on party lines to outlaw...
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
201K+
Followers
12K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy