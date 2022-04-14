Rifle-wielding suspect shoots at Georgia police officer during traffic stop

Harold Deshawn Alexander Jr. Thomasville Police are searching for Harold Deshawn Alexander Jr. after he allegedly fired a firearm at police during a traffic stop Thursday morning.

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Thomasville police are searching for a man who shot at them during a traffic stop Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said they attempted to perform a traffic stop at 5 a.m. this morning when the suspect jumped out of the car, firing a rifle at police. The suspect then ran away.

The officer was not hit and is safe, Thomasville law enforcement officials said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police have identified the suspect as Harold Deshawn Alexander Jr. and ask those who have information to provide to contact dispatch at 229-226-2101.

Law enforcement officials said they shut down an area near Harper School to perform a search for Alexander and that school was delayed.

Alexander is considered to be armed and should not be approached if recognized.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group