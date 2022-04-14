ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

Rifle-wielding suspect shoots at Georgia police officer during traffic stop

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Harold Deshawn Alexander Jr. Thomasville Police are searching for Harold Deshawn Alexander Jr. after he allegedly fired a firearm at police during a traffic stop Thursday morning.

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Thomasville police are searching for a man who shot at them during a traffic stop Thursday morning.

Police said they attempted to perform a traffic stop at 5 a.m. this morning when the suspect jumped out of the car, firing a rifle at police. The suspect then ran away.

The officer was not hit and is safe, Thomasville law enforcement officials said.

Police have identified the suspect as Harold Deshawn Alexander Jr. and ask those who have information to provide to contact dispatch at 229-226-2101.

Law enforcement officials said they shut down an area near Harper School to perform a search for Alexander and that school was delayed.

Alexander is considered to be armed and should not be approached if recognized.

Comments / 10

Steve Paulo
2d ago

He don’t care. What is the justice system going to do to him. He will probably be released by mistake like always.

