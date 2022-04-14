Holy Catfish Batman, A 131 Pound Catfish Has Been Caught

They won't officially be open for the 2022 season until Sunday, May 1st, but the Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park, in Alto, will be open a few days prior to that. You can get a sneak peek of the season on Saturday, April 16th from 10 am to 6 pm. There will also be a discounted admission price of only $12. (They will not be opening on Easter Sunday.) They also plan to open the following weekend. They will be open on Saturday, April 23rd from 10 am to 6 pm and also on Sunday, April 24th from 12 Noon to 6 pm. Tickets for those weekends will also only be $12. (Children Ages 2 and under are always free). During these special pre-season weekends, the safari area and the new barns will not be open.

ALTO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO