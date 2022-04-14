ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Holy Catfish Batman, A 131 Pound Catfish Has Been Caught

By Tommy Carroll
 2 days ago
I have seen some big catfish in my day but this one weighed in at 131 pounds and is now the record holder. Catfishing is a lot of fun. You can find them in almost all rivers, Great Lakes, and some inland lakes. If you get a big one on it...

Mix 95.7FM

You Don’t Have to Be a Deer Hunter to Enjoy Finding Deer Sheds

You don't have to be a deer hunter or even have a hunting license to walk out in the woods and fields to find deer sheds. In case you didn't know, male deer lose their horns each year. Don't worry it doesn't hurt them and they grow back again next year. Depending on where you live and how cold it gets will determine when a deer loses its horns. They usually fall off in lower Michigan from February through April. In the Upper Peninsula, they can start dropping as early as December.
ANIMALS
Kat Kountry 105

This Guy In Wisconsin Is Selling What Might Be The Coolest Snowmobile Around

Being someone who owns an older snowmobile, I belong to a bunch of pages and groups online that feature older snowmobiles, parts, and other for sale gear. As you can imagine at times that can clutter up a newsfeed with lots of things for sale, or trade. This morning I stumbled upon one of the coolest sleds I have ever seen for sale in Wisconsin! Behold the 1969 Polaris Innovator Sno Coupe Ranger!
WISCONSIN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Don’t Panic, Those Headless Deer You’re Seeing On The Side of Michigan Roads Are Normal

Spring is here, which means Michigan's native wildlife is coming back to life, and you may see some of them moving out and about. Deer can be some of the biggest problems when it comes to drivers in West Michigan. According to the Michigan State Police, 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes happen in the state of Michigan every year. About 80 percent of these crashes occur on two-lane roads between dusk and dawn.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Spring Has Sprung: When Do West Michigan’s Greenhouses Open?

The sun is out, the snow is melting, and it's finally time to spend a little time outside enjoying the greenery. And if you love to have a beautiful green space inside or outside, one of West Michigan's greenhouses will have your best selection of plants and experts to help you bring some life to the ones who are feeling a little lackluster after a long winter.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Diver Visits Shrimp Weekly for Free Teeth Cleaning: WATCH

Going to the dentist to get your teeth cleaned can be an anxiety-inducing (and expensive!) experience, but one man found a rather peculiar alternative while diving along the coast of Hawaii. Patrick Seligman was diving in Maui when he made a new pal: a colorful Pacific cleaner shrimp he found...
HAWAII STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Visit the Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park This Weekend

They won't officially be open for the 2022 season until Sunday, May 1st, but the Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park, in Alto, will be open a few days prior to that. You can get a sneak peek of the season on Saturday, April 16th from 10 am to 6 pm. There will also be a discounted admission price of only $12. (They will not be opening on Easter Sunday.) They also plan to open the following weekend. They will be open on Saturday, April 23rd from 10 am to 6 pm and also on Sunday, April 24th from 12 Noon to 6 pm. Tickets for those weekends will also only be $12. (Children Ages 2 and under are always free). During these special pre-season weekends, the safari area and the new barns will not be open.
ALTO, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Two Outdoor Climbing Structures Are Expected to Open At a Grand Rapids Park

If you like to climb or have ever thought of taking up climbing, next month two brand new outdoor climbing structures will be open to the public at a Grand Rapids park. So what the heck is an outdoor climbing wall? It is basically an artificially constructed wall that has objects attached to it that you can use your hands and feet to help climb the structure. It simulates rock climbing, especially for those who don't live near structures for actual rock climbing.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Boil Water Advisory Issued For Grand Rapids Neighborhood

The City of Grand Rapids Water Department has issued a boil water advisory for a portion of Grand Rapids after a valve malfunction Tuesday. The advisory has been issued for Grand Rapids water customers in the area along 28th Street on the north, Vineland Avenue on the west, Breton Avenue on the east and along 32nd Street on the south.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

This Abandoned Tunnel Under I-94 Once Kept a One Room Schoolhouse in Michigan Operating

An interesting piece of history that also tells a story in a rural area of southern Michigan lies just beneath a busy interstate highway. Recently, Albion resident Steve Mills posted a photo on the Facebook group Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan. It shows an abandoned tunnel underneath I-94 in Calhoun County. But what was this used for? A first guess is that it might have been for workers to use who were building the highway several decades ago, but the real reason is even more interesting.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Mix 95.7FM

The Most Expensive Air BnB in Michigan

If you have that kind of money to spend, perhaps you'd like to buy a place all of your own. Here is the most expensive home for sale in Kent County... Let's take a look at the most expensive house currently for sale in Kent County...
KENT COUNTY, MI
