Desoto, TX

A star gives back: Von Miller holding free community fun day in DeSoto

WFAA
 2 days ago
DESOTO, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report on Von Miller Day from 2016. NFL star and DeSoto native Von Miller will return to the Lone Star State on Saturday to host the 5th annual Von Miller Day, a community appreciation event he hosts in his...

The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
CBS DFW

Kelvin Joseph expected to be interviewed by Dallas police regarding murder

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph is being asked by Dallas police to present himself for an interview regarding an ongoing murder investigation, sources told CBS Sports Thursday.The murder investigation in question involves the death of Cameron Ray, 20, who was killed following an altercation outside of a Dallas-area nightclub last month.On Friday, Dallas police asked for the public's assistance in identifying individuals who may be connected to Ray's death.Ray was found shot at approximately 2 a.m. March 18 after police responded to a shooting call in the 3600 block of Greenville Avenue.The 20 year old was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.In a statement released Friday, Dallas Cowboys officials said they are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in Dallas on March 18. "First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. Ray's family and loved ones. The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph's possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time," the statement read.  Anyone with information on Ray's murder is asked to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com. 
WFAA

From garage training with his father-coach to the big stage, Samuel Arnold III fights to become next Dallas-based boxing star

CEDAR HILL, Texas — As the sun beams down on a Tuesday afternoon, Samuel Arnold III walks out to the family garage for his second workout of the day. Stepping out of the shoes of an 18-year-old working on an associate's degree and into the world of "S3" – professional and undefeated boxer. "S3" is the stage name for Arnold III, who goes by a different name to those closest to him.
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Not the Aggie But the 12th Man Won San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX – Who would've thought the 12th man would be in San Angelo and not in AggieLand for the finals?. Laramie Mosley, your overall leader heading into tonight came into the short round with a 90-point ride from performance 4. Unfortunately, he couldn't get to the whistle...
KAGS

Aggie legend speaks on his toughest battle outside the gridiron

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Since the beginning of the pandemic, the healthcare industry has seen an increase in the number of patients delaying care. "We know from 2021 data, that approximately 25% of people have delayed their healthcare needs compared to pre-pandemic levels," Medical Oncologist/Hematologist Juddi Yeh said. "As healthcare providers, we have always advocated for preventative care."
