Myers Flat, CA

Tree and Power Lines Down on the Avenue Between Myers Flat and Weott

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tree fell bringing power lines down and blocked both lanes of the Avenue of the...

kymkemp.com

Times Leader

Downed power line leads to outages in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — A wire at the intersection of Hickory and Hill Streets off of Wilkes-Barre Blvd. detached on Wednesday afternoon, causing outages around that part of the city, including traffic lights on the busy boulevard. First responders on scene said a pedestrian reported hearing a ‘pop’ before the wire...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
CBS LA

All Lanes Of 405 Freeway Near LAX Closed For 2 Hours In Both Directions To Get Man Safely Off Ledge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 405 Freeway near LAX was briefly shut down in both directions Monday morning as police worked to get a man safely off the Manchester Avenue bridge above. (credit: CBS) Both directions of the freeway were shut down at La Cienega Boulevard at about 8:30 a.m., causing a backup for miles on the southbound lanes out of the San Fernando Valley. Several police vehicles were stopped below the bridge on both sides of the freeway. Video from Sky 2 showed the man walking back and forth on the bridge’s ledge, before lying down in the middle. The closure stretched out for so long, several drivers were seen getting out of their cars and sitting on the concrete center divider. At one interchange, some vehicles turned around and went the wrong way in order to make their way off the freeway. The man was taken into custody at about 10:20 a.m., and the lanes have since been reopened, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX40

Sierra snow causes Interstate 80 traffic issues

NYACK, Calif. (KTXL) — In the Sierra, Mother Nature had winter weather plans in April. Spring travelers on Interstate 80 were caught off guard by the sudden snow before sunrise Monday. A spring storm led to freezing temperatures and near white-out conditions throughout the summit. Ryan Burton told FOX40 he thought his early-morning drive from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Weekend Travel: All lanes of I-80 westbound are clear near Kingvale

KINGVALE, Calif — All lanes of I-80 westbound are clear near Kingvale after being down to one lane as Caltrans cleared an incident involving multiple semi-trucks. On Friday morning a traffic collision involving three semi-trucks occurred on Westbound I-80. Caltrans said drivers could expect delays as a tow truck...
TRAFFIC

