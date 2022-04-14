ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial date set for Lawrence man accused of secretly taping teenage girl

By Brenda Ordonez
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A trial date has been set for the Town of Lawrence man accused of recording a 16-year-old girl in his home in August...

