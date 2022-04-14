ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

UPDATE: Rust & Rodrigues IN, Penguins Gm 76: Lines, Notes & Preview vs. Islanders

By Dan Kingerski
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let’s try this again, shall we? On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Penguins (42-22-11) reduced their magic number to three points with a shootout loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. The Penguins could have clinched a playoff berth with a regulation win but had to rally to force extra time....

Pgh Hockey Now

Crosby Describes 16 Consecutive Playoffs, Letang Dismisses Uncertain Future

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has not missed the playoffs since his rookie year with the ill-fated, veteran-heavy 2005-06 team, which lost Mario Lemieux to mid-season retirement, burned through coach Eddie Olczyk and cost Hall of Fame GM Craig Patrick his job. Since then, Crosby has played in every postseason. Kris Letang arrived a year later and has never missed the playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Bossy's historic 50-in-50 chase for Islanders thrilled Canadiens' Richard

From a distance, one of most the electrifying goal-scorers of all time was cheering on one of the purest scorers of any era. Through 49 games of the 1980-81 season, New York Islanders superstar Mike Bossy had scored 48 goals, on a stalled collision course with history. In Montreal, Canadiens legend Maurice "Rocket" Richard knew that his unofficial 1944-45 record of 50 goals in 50 games was on thin ice.
NHL
Deadline

Mike Bossy Dies: New York Islanders Goal Scorer Who Led Team To Four Straight Stanley Cups Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Mike Bossy, a prolific goal scorer and key member of the New York Islanders teams that won four straight Stanley Cup titles in the early 1980s, has died at age 65. The Hall of Fame player had revealed a diagnosis of lung cancer last October, stepping away from his duties as a TV analyst for Canadian network TVA in his native Quebec. The Islanders and the NHL confirmed Bossy’s death this morning. In a tweet, Islanders president Lou Lamoriello called Bossy “an icon not only on Long Island but across the entire hockey world. His drive...
ELMONT, NY
Penguins Recall Goaltender Louis Domingue from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Domingue, 29, has appeared in one game with Pittsburgh this season, turning aside 40 of 41 shots in a 2-1...
NBC Sports

Capitals smashed in Toronto as four-game winning streak ends

By the end of the second period of Thursday’s 7-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the only good thing about the previous 20 minutes was that they were over. The Capitals allowed four Leafs goals in the second, as Ilya Samsonov was chased from the net in a dominating loss in Toronto. The Capitals' offense, defense and goaltending weren’t good enough, as the team’s four-game win streak came to a crashing conclusion.
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Canadiens

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-30-9) VS MONTREAL CANADIENS (20-43-11) 7 PM ET | CENTRE BELL. The New York Islanders travel up north to take on the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at Centre Bell. The Islanders fell 6-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena, dropping the season...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Islanders legend Mike Bossy dies at 65

One of the greatest talents in NHL history has passed away, as several reports have confirmed the death of Mike Bossy. The legendary goal scorer was 65. In a statement from the New York Islanders, the only team Bossy ever played for, general manager Lou Lamoriello explained the loss:. "The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Evan Rodrigues
Person
Rickard Rakell
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Ilya Sorokin
Person
Bryan Rust
Yardbarker

Capitals vs. Maple Leafs Prediction and Odds (Raining Goals in Toronto)

Two Eastern Conference rivals do battle at the Scotiabank Arena tonight when the Washington Capitals travel to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. While the Toronto Maple Leafs have already secured a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Caps are still fighting to earn their berth. Washington remains the fourth-best team in the Metropolitan Division, trailing the Penguins by three points.
FOX Sports

Flyers take on the Sabres on 3-game slide

Philadelphia Flyers (23-40-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (27-38-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to break its three-game slide when the Flyers take on Buffalo. The Sabres are 13-22-10 in conference games. Buffalo ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.5 shots per game and...
NHL

Bossy dies at 65, legendary Islanders goal-scorer, four-time Cup champion

Bossy previously had announced he had been diagnosed with lung cancer in an open letter on TVA Sports' website in October. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Mike Bossy, the dynamic winger whose goal-scoring prowess during a remarkable 10-year career ranks, by almost any measure, as one of the greatest in NHL history and propelled the New York Islanders to four straight Stanley Cups," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "Bossy scored 573 goals in 752 games -- a .76 goals-per-game average that is the highest in the League's history. He is the only player ever to record nine straight 50-goal seasons and his five 60-goal seasons are matched only by Wayne Gretzky. One of only eight players in NHL history to have scored 50 goals in his first 50 games of a season, he was similarly dominating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, during which he scored 85 goals in 129 games."
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Islanders Loss vs. Penguins – 4/14/22

The New York Islanders were hoping to build off their recent 5-4 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins and sweep the home-and-home series. Instead, the Islanders were outplayed from the opening puck drop and fell flat in the final matchup against the Penguins, losing 6-3. The Islanders hit a wall...
FOX Sports

Sorokin, Isles spoil Price's return with win over Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Ilya Sorokin made a career-high 44 saves to tie the New York franchise record for shutouts in a season with seven, helping the Islanders spoil Carey Price's season debut in a 3-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night. Before the game, the Canadiens recognized...
