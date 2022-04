Square Enix held a 20th-anniversary event for Kingdom Hearts over the weekend and subsequently released a trailer for three games. The first trailer is for Kingdom Hearts Uχ Dark Road, which will be concluding its story this year, and the third trailer reveals Kingdom Hearts 4 is in the works, a mainline entry. These are fine announcements on their own, but the second trailer is why we're here, teasing an all-new mobile game in the franchise, known as Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link. Details are incredibly light, though it looks like an action RPG, and should be entering into closed beta testing in select regions this year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO