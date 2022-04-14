ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

A safe bet: If you want a casino job, odds are on your side

By WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press
KSNT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — As a casino dealer, Shamikah Townsend knows when the odds are in her favor. And they definitely are right now. While working at one Atlantic City casino last year, she went to a job fair held by a different one, and was surprised at how instantly...

www.ksnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Tourists run amid bangs at airport in Mexico’s Cancun

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tourists were sent scrambling by loud bangs heard at the international airport in the Mexican resort of Cancun on Monday. Flights were suspended for almost three hours after authorities received reports of gunshots at the airport, the National Guard said in a statement. Videos posted on social media showed travelers scrambling […]
LIFESTYLE
WFLA

The airlines with the most delays

When you’ve already waited in line to check your luggage, waited to get through TSA screening, and then waited some more for overpriced coffee or bottled water, the last thing you want to do is wait even more for your plane to board and take off. The sad truth, however, is that air travel is a waiting game, especially if you fly with airlines or out of airports where delays are as commonplace as cramped onboard legroom and crying babies.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Southwest Is Rolling Out a Perk That Other Major Airlines Don’t Offer

Southwest Airlines is getting ready to buck a standard airline industry practice by introducing the option to transfer the value of canceled flight tickets to other people, Bloomberg reports. Both parties must be members of Southwest's Rapid Rewards loyalty program to transfer the credits, which are good for 12 months...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Atlantic City, NJ
State
Florida State
Thrillist

American Airlines Will Use Buses for Some Passengers' Connecting Flights

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Kat Kountry 105

This Guy In Wisconsin Is Selling What Might Be The Coolest Snowmobile Around

Being someone who owns an older snowmobile, I belong to a bunch of pages and groups online that feature older snowmobiles, parts, and other for sale gear. As you can imagine at times that can clutter up a newsfeed with lots of things for sale, or trade. This morning I stumbled upon one of the coolest sleds I have ever seen for sale in Wisconsin! Behold the 1969 Polaris Innovator Sno Coupe Ranger!
WISCONSIN STATE
BoardingArea

Refuse to Pay Gratuities to Staff Because of Mandatory Fees?

Mandatory resort fees — as well as destination fees, facilities fees, and unspecified service charges — and gratuities have been unpopular topics which have been covered in numerous articles over the years here at The Gate, as the costs of covering those fees and gratuities add up significantly among frequent travelers…
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Parry
TheStreet

Wynn Bets Big on the Las Vegas Strip (and Macau)

Different locales call for different strategies in the casino business. When Macau was the buzzing international growth market as recently as 2019, most American casinos sold investors on their plans to expand in China. But a couple of years of pandemic lockdowns, and uncertainty about gambling licenses amid a crackdown...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Casino#Casino Hotel#U S Economy#Ap
frommers.com

The U.S. Has 8 of the 10 Busiest Airports in the World

Eight of the world's 10 busiest airports are located in the United States, including the busiest of all: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). That's according to an annual ranking released this week by Airports Council International (ACI) World, a trade association that based its report on global data for 2021.
LIFESTYLE
KSNT

Wind whips destructive wildfires in New Mexico, Colorado

Firefighters scouted the drought-stricken mountainsides around a New Mexico village on Wednesday as they looked for opportunities to slow a wind-driven wildfire that a day earlier had burned at least 150 homes and other structures while displacing thousands of residents and forcing the evacuation of two schools. Homes were among...
COLORADO STATE
KSNT

EXPLAINER: Where do US opioid trials, settlements stand?

The effort to hold drug companies, pharmacies and distributors accountable for their role in the opioid crisis has led to a whirlwind of legal activity around the U.S. that can be difficult keep tabs on. Three trials are underway now, in Florida, West Virginia and Washington state. New legal settlements...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Casinos
KSNT

Homeschooling surge continues despite schools reopening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic ushered in what may be the most rapid rise in homeschooling the U.S. has ever seen. Two years later, even after schools reopened and vaccines became widely available, many parents have chosen to continue directing their children’s educations themselves. Homeschooling numbers...
BUFFALO, NY
Hot 99.1

Buying Guns About to Get Harder In New York?

New bills being processed in New York State may soon become law, and it could change the way citizens purchase various firearms in New York. New York Senate Bill S1605 would require that a purchaser of any firearm, rifle, or shotgun submit to a mental health evaluation. Section 1. Section...
POLITICS
The Week

Putting more guns on the street

As gun violence soars across the nation, many states are making it far easier to buy and carry concealed weapons. Here's everything you need to know:. A growing number of states have passed laws authorizing citizens to carry weapons in public without a license. In 2011, only a single state, Vermont, allowed "permitless carry." But as of last month, when Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and Alabama passed such laws, 25 states do. Eleven of those states passed their laws within the past year. It's part of an aggressive effort to roll back state gun restrictions; at the same time, congressional Republicans have blocked all efforts to expand federal gun-safety laws. The removal of restrictions comes at a time when gun violence in the U.S. is surging. Gun purchases hit a record 22.8 million sales in 2020 — and in the same year, gun-related deaths reached a new high, at more than 45,000. National statistics for 2021 aren't yet compiled, but many cities have reported even worse numbers for gun violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy