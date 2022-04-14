ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Warren family who lost 8-year-old daughter and belongings in house fire gifted a new car

By Jeddy Johnson
 3 days ago
(WXYZ) — An Ira Township auto repair shop has donated a minivan to the Warren family that recently lost an 8-year-old daughter and all their belonging in a house fire.

The family of six was displaced on March 23 when a fire broke out in their Warren Manor apartment.

Father Ladarrel Brown was able to get all four children out of the home, but the eldest daughter Laurii'ell, faced significant burn damage to her arms and face.

She was rushed to Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit and later died from her injuries.

Macomb County Action contacted the owner of Auto DR in Ira Township to share the family's story.

The business, which was already in search of a family to donate a car to, happily stepped up for the family.

“To be able to give back to the community that has supported my business for the past decade is very heartwarming. I am hoping that we can do this on an annual basis,” owner Dustin Rutkowski said.

In addition to the Chrysler Town & Country minivan, the family was presented with $1000 in gas cards.

