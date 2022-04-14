ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden administration launches governmentwide racial justice initiative

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fvgb7_0f9Il32500

April 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration Thursday released a slate of Equity Action Plans designed to advance racial equity and justice across the federal government.

The White House said in a statement that more than 90 federal agencies are releasing those plans laying out more than 300 concrete racial justice strategies to "address systemic barriers" holding underserved communities back from prosperity, dignity and equality.

According to the White House, this racial justice and equity initiative involves new strategies to "embed equity, racial justice and gender equality in day-to-day governing."

These actions stem from a presidential executive order in January 2021 meant to advance racial equity in government.

Included in this comprehensive, multiyear strategy are actions intended to support communities the White House said have been locked out of opportunity for too long.

Those communities, according to the White House, include people of color, tribal, rural and LGBTQ+ communities as well as women and girls, people with disabilities and communities impacted by persistent poverty.

At the Department of Labor it will come in the form of strengthening enforcement of wage and hour laws and a new initiative to address barriers that workers of color face in equitably accessing unemployment insurance benefits.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development is working to eliminate the racial gap in home ownership while reducing bias in home appraisals.

For the Environmental Protection Agency the White House said it will mean developing a comprehensive framework for evaluating the cumulative impacts of pollution on low-income communities.

The EPA will also reinvigorate civil rights enforcement.

The Department of Commerce role in advancing racial equity across the federal government will include investing nearly $50 billion in broadband infrastructure to help close the digital divide, particularly for rural and tribal communities.

Comments / 660

Griffin
2d ago

What a difference one election can make; skyrocketing inflation, a neglected southern border, a botched Afghanistan withdrawal, a Russian invasion of Ukraine, unscientific mandates - but no more mean tweets, right? 🤮🤮🤮🤮

Reply(75)
665
FUBAR1
2d ago

Racial justice after Biden picks a black female for fed judge instead of a qualified American that earned that position. His rating just lowered again

Reply(69)
442
Gator 4 Life
2d ago

the hypocrisy never ends.... Biden is a lifelong racist..he's voted to keep them segregated and voted against them every chance he got.. and now his ridiculous administration keeps trying to make them think he cares about them

Reply(15)
358
Related
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Justice#Department Of Commerce#The White House#Lgbtq#The Department Of Labor
Washington Examiner

Former Obama official rightly slams Biden for 'extraordinary policy mistake' on inflation

You know the Biden administration is struggling when even former Obama administration officials are calling out its policy failures. Enter the former Treasury Department official and current economic analyst Steven Rattner. Rattner just slammed the president over inflation, calling his landmark "stimulus" legislation an "extraordinary policy mistake." In a New York Times op-ed , Rattner described the painful steps now needed to contain inflation. This, he said, is "the price we pay for poor economic policies delivered by the White House, by Congress and by the Federal Reserve."
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Housing
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BGR.com

Biden official just admitted inflation is going to get so much worse

“Extraordinarily elevated.” That’s how White House press secretary Jen Psaki characterized the March Consumer Price Index headline inflation number that the Biden administration is bracing for on Tuesday. The release of which will continue a pattern that’s been evident for months now. Of prices inexorably ticking upward — sometimes dramatically so, depending on the product category — as reflected in everything from grocery prices surging to higher gas prices.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Legal scholars and lawyers who know Justice Thomas say he can no longer ignore his wife’s activism

Recently reported text messages between ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of the Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, could put additional scrutiny on the work of the court’s longest-serving member, according to legal experts and people who know the couple.On Thursday, CBS News and the Washington Post reported that Ms Thomas urged Mr Meadows and then-president Donald Trump to press on with challenges to the 2020 election long after it became clear Mr Trump had lost to Joe Biden.The text messages, which are now in the hands...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden wants to regulate everything — even your air conditioning

Once upon a time, the mantra of the libertarian Left was “keep the government out of the bedroom.”. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi want to regulate any gadget or appliance with an electric switch that turns on in your house or your driveway. New Department of Energy rules will dictate the amount of water that comes out of your showerhead, how much warm air comes out of your heater, and how much cool air comes out of air conditioners. There is even talk about gadgets monitoring your home's temperature in the winter and summer months.
U.S. POLITICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
334K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy