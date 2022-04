The grandmother of a little girl who was caught in the crossfire of a shoe store owner chasing away shoplifters at a Victorville mall is happy he's been caught, and hopes authorities "throw the book at him."Robin Saldarelli has been in to see her granddaughter, 9-year-old Ava, who suffered three gunshot wounds during when shots rang out at the Mall of Victor Valley Tuesday night. Ava is still recovering after being airlifted to Loma Linda Medical Center.Ava suffered three gunshot wounds – two to her lower arm, and a third in the upper arm that shattered the bone. Saldarelli says...

VICTORVILLE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO