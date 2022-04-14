ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta drops monthly surcharge for unvaccinated employees

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
 2 days ago
Delta Air Lines is dropping an extra charge for employees who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19.

Delta said it has dropped the $200-a-month surcharge, which applied to unvaccinated employees covered by the company's health plan.

CEO Ed Bastian says Delta is dropping the charge because, he says, COVID-19 is now “a seasonal virus.”

U.S. airlines tried different approaches to encourage employees to get vaccinated — United Airlines made it a mandate.

Delta was the only one to impose an insurance surcharge.

When the airline introduced the surcharge, Bastian said it was necessary because the average hospital stay for an employee cost the company $50,000.

More than 95% of employees are vaccinated, according to Delta.

