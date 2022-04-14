ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Driver hit pedestrian with car after multiple attempts

By Dakota News Now staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries after he and the driver of the vehicle were arguing and the driver...

KEVN

Pedestrian killed in Rapid City Sunday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Omaha Street Sunday about 9 p.m. The pedestrian’s name is being withheld pending notification of family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, witnesses say the pedestrian walked into Omaha Street mid-block between First Street and East Boulevard where he was hit by a westbound vehicle.
RAPID CITY, SD
NBC Chicago

Driver Dies After Car Hits 11-Foot Alligator in Florida

A man was killed early Thursday morning after the car he was driving collided with an 11-foot alligator near Tampa. NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place in the town of Lithia, when a 59-year-old man was driving east and struck the gator as it was sitting in the roadway.
LITHIA, FL
KELOLAND TV

Woman calls police to report roommate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A report of an assault lead police to drugs, a stolen car and stolen gun. On Monday, a woman called police saying her roommate had threatened her and she was worried because he carried a gun. The investigation led police to a vehicle that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
KELOLAND TV

Police ask for public help locating two men

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Aberdeen are asking for help identifying two men. In a Facebook post, police say they’d like to identify the males in reference to suspicious activity. If you have any information you are asked to contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 605-626-7911.
ABERDEEN, SD
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
News Channel Nebraska

Winds cause semi-tractor and trailer loaded with cattle to rollover

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County responded to a rollover accident Tuesday night. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that around 8:25 p.m., they responded to the intersection of Highway 81 and the Lost Creek Parkway regarding a semi-tractor/trailer rollover accident. Authorities said that the driver of the 1998...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
KELOLAND TV

Search and rescue mission planned for missing Sioux Falls woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Hanson County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a search and rescue mission for 60-year-old Kay Flittie this weekend. Volunteers are asked to come to the Spencer Fuel Mart off exit 353 on I-90 at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Anyone with an ATV is encouraged to help.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Idaho State Journal

Local man reported missing in North Dakota

An East Idaho man has been reported missing in North Dakota. Carter Strain, 26, of Idaho Falls, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield, N.D. The Stark County, N.D., Sheriff's Office reports that Strain could be suicidal. Strain is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Strain has multiple tattoos including the words "Strain" and "Smith and Wesson" tattooed on his right forearm. He could be driving a black Dodge megacab pickup truck with Idaho license plate 8BJY137. If you have any information on Strain's whereabouts, please contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 701-456-7610 or the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
KELOLAND TV

Driver arrested after 18-mile pursuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A driver was arrested after an 18-mile pursuit in the early morning of April 12, the Turner County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook news release. A county deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle traveling at 83 mph in a 55 mph...
TURNER COUNTY, SD
KXRM

Crime Stoppers searching for wanted street criminals

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jonathan Thomas, 28, is described as a White male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with a blonde hair and blue eyes. Thomas has a no bond warrant for Homicide which includes, Murder 1 – After Deliberation – Attempted. Elisa […]
PUEBLO, CO

