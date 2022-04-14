Shrine break-in suspect sentenced to prison

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a series of thefts and break-ins in Novembe r, including one at a North Jackson shrine, was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison.

Michael McCutcheon, 50, of Youngstown, pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge Maureen Sweeney to two counts of breaking and entering and two counts in two separate cases.

He was sentenced by Judge Sweeney to a total of one year in prison on those charges as well as a two-year sentence for violating his parole on similar charges in Richland County.

The sentence was agreed upon during plea negotiations by Assistant Prosecutor Aaron Meikle and defense attorney John Juhasz and Judge Sweeney upheld their recommendation.

McCutcheon faced felony charges for two thefts in Boardman, a burglary in Youngstown and a break-in in Austintown.

He had also been charged with two counts of misdemeanor petty thef t for taking money Nov. 5 from a cash register and a purse at the Our Lady Of Lebanon Shrine in North Jackson. He pleaded guilty to those charges in December in Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown and was sentenced to time served.

He has been in the county jail since he was arraigned on the Boardman charges in November.

Juhasz told Judge Sweeney his client suffered a brain injury after his release from prison on the Richland County charges, and instead of seeking help from a medical professional, he turned to drugs to ease the pain.

“He was unable to cope with that so he resorted to self-medication,” Juhasz said.

In a quiet voice, McCutcheon apologized and said when he got hurt his life went into a tailspin.

“It was like a car going out of control. I couldn’t stop,” McCutcheon said.

