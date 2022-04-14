ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Shrine break-in suspect sentenced to prison

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lE9bM_0f9IjmXp00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a series of thefts and break-ins in Novembe r, including one at a North Jackson shrine, was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison.

Michael McCutcheon, 50, of Youngstown, pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge Maureen Sweeney to two counts of breaking and entering and two counts in two separate cases.

Police: Drugs, guns found in Campbell raid

He was sentenced by Judge Sweeney to a total of one year in prison on those charges as well as a two-year sentence for violating his parole on similar charges in Richland County.

The sentence was agreed upon during plea negotiations by Assistant Prosecutor Aaron Meikle and defense attorney John Juhasz and Judge Sweeney upheld their recommendation.

McCutcheon faced felony charges for two thefts in Boardman, a burglary in Youngstown and a break-in in Austintown.

Police investigate report of child ingesting drugs in Warren

He had also been charged with two counts of misdemeanor petty thef t for taking money Nov. 5 from a cash register and a purse at the Our Lady Of Lebanon Shrine in North Jackson. He pleaded guilty to those charges in December in Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown and was sentenced to time served.

He has been in the county jail since he was arraigned on the Boardman charges in November.

Juhasz told Judge Sweeney his client suffered a brain injury after his release from prison on the Richland County charges, and instead of seeking help from a medical professional, he turned to drugs to ease the pain.

“He was unable to cope with that so he resorted to self-medication,” Juhasz said.

In a quiet voice, McCutcheon apologized and said when he got hurt his life went into a tailspin.

“It was like a car going out of control. I couldn’t stop,” McCutcheon said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
North Jackson, OH
City
Boardman, OH
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
Mahoning County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Mahoning County, OH
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fatim Hemraj

One Man Spent 36 Years in Prison for Stealing $50. Another Served 6 Days for Faking a Hate Crime.

On January 29, 2019, then 36-year-old Empire actor Jussie Smollett filed a police report claiming he was the victim of a hate crime. Jussie told responding officers he was walking home from a Subway restaurant at 2 am when two white men wearing black ski masks began hurling racist and homophobic slurs at him. Jussie claimed he was then beaten, doused in bleach, and had a noose placed around his neck by the two assailants as they shouted, “MAGA country!” and fled the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Guns#Shrine#Thefts#Drugs#Campbell
AL.com

3 Oklahoma sisters get federal prison for elaborate plan to ambush, kill Florida couple in Alabama

Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKBN

WKBN

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy