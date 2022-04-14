Kirby Smart not looking to ‘manage’ transfer portal in wake of Amarius Mims’ departure

Kirby Smart During the Bulldogs practice at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

ATHENS —Kirby Smart isn’t one for using energy on things he can’t control, so his attitude on the proliferation of players entering the transfer portal isn’t surprising.

“I don’t know that there’s a lot of managing to it,” said Smart, who saw sophomore tackle and former 5-star recruit Amarius Mims enter the portal on Sunday.

“Kids make decisions based on what they feel like is best for them, and there’s not a lot you can control on that,” Smart said.

“I really just focus on the guys that are here that want to be part of our standard and be part of our organization and the culture we’ve built, and that has to sell itself.”

