ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kirby Smart not looking to ‘manage’ transfer portal in wake of Amarius Mims’ departure

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sr3XS_0f9IjeU100
Kirby Smart During the Bulldogs practice at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

ATHENS —Kirby Smart isn’t one for using energy on things he can’t control, so his attitude on the proliferation of players entering the transfer portal isn’t surprising.

“I don’t know that there’s a lot of managing to it,” said Smart, who saw sophomore tackle and former 5-star recruit Amarius Mims enter the portal on Sunday.

“Kids make decisions based on what they feel like is best for them, and there’s not a lot you can control on that,” Smart said.

“I really just focus on the guys that are here that want to be part of our standard and be part of our organization and the culture we’ve built, and that has to sell itself.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

SEC Network host: What if Georgia QB Stetson Bennett gets outplayed on G-Day?

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart says spring football is all about competition, and that led SEC Network host Paul Finebaum to consider an interesting scenario. “I’m really curious about the quarterback situation,” Finebaum said on WJOX’s McElroy & Cubelic Show, explaining why Georgia’s G-Day is the most interesting of the spring games to him this weekend.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Report: 1 Program In Good Shape For Georgia 5-Star Transfer

The Florida State Seminoles are reportedly in good position to land five-star Georgia transfer Amarius Mims ahead of the 2022 season. Mims, the No. 3 offensive tackle recruit in the 2020 class, is the nation’s top available transfer according to 247Sports. Mims is currently on a multi-day visit with...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTVM

What we learned from Georgia’s G-Day Spring Game

ATHENS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia football’s spring session is officially in the books. The Dawgs took the field for the first time since November on Saturday afternoon, with Team Black beating Team Red, 26-23. Here’s what we learned from the exhibition. Battle for backup quarterback: Make no mistake:...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

4-star 2023 Florida LB names 4 B1G teams in top group

A 4-star linebacker out of Florida has 4 Big Ten teams in his top group. Jordan Hall, out of the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, recently named his top 12 teams. Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Wisconsin are featured along with Auburn, Florida, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Virginia.
BRADENTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Portal, GA
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
WGAU

Alabama honors university's first Black football players

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — (AP) — John Mitchell and Wilbur Jackson already had their place in Alabama football history. Now, the Crimson Tide's first Black players also share a prominent spot outside Bryant-Denny stadium. The university unveiled a plaque honoring Jackson and Mitchell Saturday in a ceremony before the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WGAU

Kirby Smart reveals what he’s watching for in Georgia G-Day Game

ATHENS — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart has opted to keep a low profile this week, perhaps eager to let his players’ pads do the talking on Saturday. Soon enough, Smart’s reigning national championship program will be on display for all to see with a live, ESPN2 audience tuning into G-Day at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
CBS Sports

College football spring games: Live updates as Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State end practices

The biggest day of the spring season in college football has arrived. On Saturday, defending national champion Georgia (1 p.m. ET), SEC champion and national runner-up Alabama (3 p.m. ET) and Big Ten power Ohio State (noon ET) will be among some of the high-profile programs hitting the biggest stage of the spring for their annual scrimmages as they wrap up their sessions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
19K+
Followers
62K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy