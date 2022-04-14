ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell, Williamson counties issued disaster declarations

By Joel Leal
 2 days ago
Gov. Abbott has issued disaster declarations for Bell County and Williamson County following severe weather on Tuesday.

The areas are reported to have experienced heavy rainfall, extreme hail, damaging winds, and several tornadoes .

Those impacted are asked to report their damages to the Texas Division of Emergency Management's (TDEM) iSTAT survey.

The voluntary survey will not guarantee disaster relief assistance and is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance company.

The purpose of the survey is to allow officials to better understand the damages that occurred during said severe weather.

The voluntary survey is available in both English and Spanish.

To file today, click here .

Tornadoes and severe weather, in general, are part of living in this part of the country in the spring, but this has been a particularly active storm season. We’ve now had two major tornado outbreaks within weeks of each other. The first occurred on March 21, followed by a round of tornado-producing severe thunderstorms yesterday (April 12). Multiple tornadoes touched down in Central Texas in Bell and Williamson Counties.
