ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

TCTC students campaign against distracted driving

By Lorie Barber
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OeFn9_0f9IhhCc00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Several students in the Warren area are creating a campaign to go after the number-one cause of death of young people in America: car crashes.

It is part of the Trumbull Career & Technical Center’s Multimedia Program .

Police: Drugs, guns found in Campbell raid

“Technology is a big thing nowadays. Everybody has their phone in their hands or in their car, unfortunately, and things can happen in a split second, and I want them to realize they might not even realize they are driving distracted but they are,” said Senior Emma Ross.

Thursday, the class tackled distracted driving. Students learned that it’s the cause of 75% of fatal crashes involving teens. The goal of the course is for students to help their peers find better driving habits.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 15 News

Safety advocate creates community challenge to address distracted driving

“How do you feel when you can't look at your phone for an extended period of time?”. That’s the question Carly Baez, the co-facilitator of the Annual Arizona Distracted Driving Summit, is trying to get Arizonans to address with the Distracted Driving Community Challenge she created. The challenge is...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ross, OH
Campbell, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Warren, OH
Traffic
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Warren, OH
City
Campbell, OH
Warren, OH
Education
News Channel Nebraska

PCSO participating in nationwide distracted driving enforcement effort

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The Platte County Sheriff’s Office will be one of several law enforcement agencies across the state participating in the nationwide, “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” traffic enforcement effort. From April 4th through April 10th, extra law enforcement officers from across the state will...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Drugs#Traffic Accident#Multimedia Program#Nexstar Media Inc
KREM2

"Neighbors Drive 25": Spokane's pedestrian and traffic safety campaign

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane will start its "Neighbors Drive 25," a program that promotes pedestrian and traffic safety, beginning Thursday, March 24. The "Neighbors Drive 25" program consists of yellow signs advising drivers of speed limits in neighborhood areas. The signs are given to people to put outside of their homes so that drivers can pay attention to their speed.
SPOKANE, WA
KFOX 14

Students hold donation drive for used sneakers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The community is being asked to donate used sneakers to help Northwest Early College High School raise funds. The high school’s class of 2024 is partnering up with the sneaker recycling organization GotSneakers. For every pair raised one dollar is given to Class...
EL PASO, TX
SuperTalk 1270

Would You Drive This Bus Around Bismarck?

While the wheels on the bus do go round, and I'm sure the vehicle is (mostly) operational... would you really want to drive this thing?. Maybe you would! Maybe it's nostalgic, and brings you fond memories of childhood. -- Not me; I had braces and glasses and was not with the "In" crowd. To put it into perspective, the "Cool" kids always sit in the back, right? You would find me at the furthest seat in the front. I digress...
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
Turnto10.com

New campaign urges students to 'Let It Out' for mental health

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — School counselors and psychologists are seeing unprecedented demand since the pandemic began. Now, Rhode Island is rolling out a new campaign to target students' mental health: Let It Out. "It's all about telling our students in Rhode Island that mental health is absolutely worth addressing,”...
PAWTUCKET, RI
WKBN

WKBN

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy