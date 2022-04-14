ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

The Getty Drive-In announces opening date for 2022 season

By Adam Luchies
 2 days ago
It will soon be showtime again at Muskegon’s The Getty Drive-In. The drive-in movie theater has announced that its 2022 season will begin on Wednesday, April 20.

As a way to kick off the season, the theater will offer a special single-feature deal for $5.00 for the first two nights. For the first two weeks of the season, the theater will show double feature presentations. The double features will include:

  • Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore / The Batman
  • The Bad Guys / Sonic 2
  • The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent / Everything All At Once
  • The Northmen/Ambulance

The other movies that will be shown throughout the season will include: Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , Legally Blonde 3 , Top Gun: Maverick , Jurassic World: Dominion , Pixar’s Toy Story spin-off Lightyear , Elvis , and Marvel Studio’s Thor: Love and Thunder .

The Getty Drive-In first opened in 1944. It offers viewers an updated digital projection and sound broadcast through an FM radio signal. Snacks and drinks are available at either the concession stand or online ordering, which will be delivered to audience members’ vehicles. The theatre is owned by Studio C, who also owns the Celebration Cinema chain. The Getty has also announced that the theater has a new general manager: Chad Gemzer. “I am excited to join the Celebration Cinema team,” said Gemzer. “The Getty 4 Drive-In has been a West Michigan favorite for generations. With the large line-up of titles finally coming out this summer, it is sure to be a blast.”

hotflash's
2d ago

awesome I been going there every year since I was born and I bring my children there every year it will be a tradition that we will always do

IN THIS ARTICLE
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CinemaBlend

A Dust-Up With Channing Tatum Over The Will Smith Oscars Slap Allegedly Led Magic Mike 3 To Replace Thandiwe Newton, But Not So Fast

Production on the grand finale known as Magic Mike’s Last Dance (and otherwise known as Magic Mike 3) is already underway in London, with Channing Tatum’s upcoming movie release reportedly 11 days into its shooting schedule. It’s apparently not too late for a shake-up though, as co-star Thandiwe Newton has just been announced to be exiting the film. As a new report alleges that a dust up over Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap took place between Newton and Tatum, some further developments are now coming out. So, what's going on?
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Morbius Star Tyrese Gibson Campaigns to Play Blade Despite Already Being Played by Another Actor

It was during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con when Marvel Studios announced that Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali will play Blade in the MCU which made a lot of fans excited to see the vampire hunter make his debut in the franchise which eventually happened through an off-screen appearance during the post-credits scene of Eternals and will continue in his upcoming solo film. However, despite the role already being cast a long time ago, there is another actor that is currently campaigning to play the iconic character.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Empire star reunites with show creator for new horror movie

Empire star Tasha Smith has re-joined forces with creator of the show Lee Daniels for his new Netflix horror film. The still-untitled movie, which Netflix won in a bidding war against MGM and Miramax to produce it for $65 million, follows an Indiana family plagued by demonic possessions. Oscar nominee...
MOVIES
