Local fire departments donate air packs to Ukraine
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — The Struthers and Lowellville Fire Departments recently received FEMA grants to get new air packs.
FEMA grants are government funds that are available for pre- and post-emergency or disaster-related projects. Both departments are donating more than 40 from their stockpile to their Ukrainian counterparts.
It’s all done through the Mission of Love, an organization made up of volunteers that help third-world countries.
The Austintown Fire Department also donated equipment last Saturday. The equipment will fly out of Cleveland this week.
