ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struthers, OH

Local fire departments donate air packs to Ukraine

By Lorie Barber
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xeWxk_0f9IgQgQ00

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — The Struthers and Lowellville Fire Departments recently received FEMA grants to get new air packs.

FEMA grants are government funds that are available for pre- and post-emergency or disaster-related projects. Both departments are donating more than 40 from their stockpile to their Ukrainian counterparts.

Local store sells $1M lottery ticket

It’s all done through the Mission of Love, an organization made up of volunteers that help third-world countries.

The Austintown Fire Department also donated equipment last Saturday. The equipment will fly out of Cleveland this week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Struthers, OH
Struthers, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Lowellville, OH
Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Struthers, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Lowellville, OH
WMDT.com

Starboard employees donate to Rehoboth Fire Department

DEWEY BEACH, Del. – Employees from the Starboard in Dewey Beach dropped off a big $20,000 check to the Rehoboth Fire Department. We’re told this was a thank you to those who volunteer and serve to make the community safe. We want to hear your good news, just...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
KTRE

Cushing Volunteer Fire Department receives relief donations

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Cushing Volunteer Fire Department was an active site for donation material gathering on Wednesday. County officials and volunteer firefighters were receiving pre-arranged donations, including oriented strand boards for people to patch houses. Truckloads of water and tarps were also brought in, all with input from the Red Cross who will be opening a small office of operations in the Commercial Bank of Texas building.
CUSHING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Ukraine#Charity#Ukrainian#The Mission Of Love#Nexstar Media Inc
KARE

Excelsior Fire District donates fire gear to Ukraine

EXCELSIOR, Minn. — Much needed supplies are on their way to Ukraine, coming straight out of the Twin Cities. Around 15 packages of fire gear donated by the Excelsior Fire District were shipped off to Oronoco on Saturday, and will soon be hand-delivered to civilians in Ukraine who are looking to rebuild their cities and keep other civilians safe, according to District Chief Curt Mackey.
EXCELSIOR, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Charities
WMTW

A local nonprofit is sending donated medical supplies from Maine to Ukraine

PORTLAND, Maine — Partners for World Health is a nonprofit that sends donated supplies to countries around the world. Now their focus is on helping war-torn Ukraine. The non-profit gets donations from hospitals across New England including hospitals here in Maine. These items are donated because they are either about to expire, or a hospital changes manufacturers and they have leftover equipment.
MAINE STATE
WDSU

Local concert to donate 100% of proceeds to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

NEW ORLEANS — The Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans has organized a concert to raise money for two organizations helping Ukrainian refugees. A quartet from the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at the Together For Ukraine event, which takes place Wednesday, March 30 at the Broadside Theater. It will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Local News

Chester County police departments donate bulletproof vests to help with the war in Ukraine

West Chester and Caln police departments have taken up a collection of used body armor and donate them to residents of Ukraine, who are under assault by Russian forces. The Eastern PA Chapter of the FBI National Academy is working with Law Enforcement Agencies to coordinate a used ballistic vest collection throughout the southeastern PA region to be sent to Ukraine. The overall program is being coordinated by the Vermont National Guard and the purpose is to provide ballistic protection to first responders (Fire Fighters, EMTs, Paramedics) on the front lines in Ukraine.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
KEYC

Iowa Department of Public Safety and law enforcement agencies donate equipment to Ukraine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Gov. Reynolds announced that the State of Iowa is donating 146 protective helmets and 714 ballistic vests to Ukraine. The donations are excess expired equipment from the Iowa Department of Public Safety and 18 other police departments across the state. The State is working with the Consulate General of Ukraine in Chicago in order to properly facilitate shipping the items to Ukraine.
IOWA STATE
WKBN

WKBN

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy