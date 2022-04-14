ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

5 killed in less than a day in the Kansas City area

By Ryan Newton
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Another rash of killings in Kansas City, Missouri, has the mayor considering the use of federal funds to try and address the problem.

The Kansas City Star reported Thursday that five people were killed in less than 24 hours in the Kansas City area — four in Kansas City, Missouri, and one in Kansas City, Kansas.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas told the Star in a phone interview that he hopes to help stop violence by using some of the $195 million distributed to Kansas City from the American Rescue Plan Act.

City leaders will determine how the money is spent.

