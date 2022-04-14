ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

ACC analyst gives his take on 'the intriguing question' in Death Valley

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

On Packer and Durham on ACC Network this week, Mark Packer and Wes Durham weighed in on the quarterback battles they’re most intrigued to see play out in the conference this year.

For Packer, it’s Clemson’s quarterback competition between rising junior D.J. Uiagalelei and freshman Cade Klubnik.

“It’s your highest-profile team with the highest-profile position, and it needs to be right,” Packer said. “Because their defense is national-championship good. The question is, can offensively they be more than adequate? So, to me, the intriguing question is in Death Valley.”

Durham asked Packer what he learned last Saturday during Clemson’s Orange & White Spring Game — a defensive display that saw the two sides total nine sacks in the first half alone.

“Nothing,” Packer said in response to Durham’s question. “I learned that the defense is going to be maybe as good as we’re ever going to see out of this group. I think their linebacker corps is already improved, even though that’s a position that they lost (personnel) from a year ago. They have got size and speed and ferocity at linebacker. I think this defense is going to be filthy good.”

As extraordinary as he expects Clemson’s defense to be in 2022, Packer says the Tigers have to get more production from the quarterback position and that their offense must be better than it was a year ago — when they ranked ninth in the ACC in points per game (26.3) and second-to-last in the conference in total yards per game (359.2) — if they hope to return to the College Football Playoff again after seeing their streak of six straight CFP appearances come to an end last season.

“But their question is, offensively. You can’t be inept,” Packer said. “And if their quarterback play gets answered in some shape or way or form — D.J. takes it up a notch, Cade pushes him, takes over the job — I don’t know how that’s going to play out. But that’s got to happen for Clemson to get back to their standard of hey, College Football Playoff, let’s go.”

In the spring game, Uiagalelei went 17-of-36 passing for 175 yards and threw an interception, while Klubnik completed 15-of-23 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Head coach Dabo Swinney said Uiagalelei is “definitely” the Tigers’ starter coming out of the spring , but there is still uncertainty surrounding Clemson’s QB situation heading into the summer, fall camp and the 2022 season.

“The beautiful thing about football is it’s not just a guy ,” Packer said. “It’s a true team effort. But that quarterback answer has to be figured out by Dabo.”

