By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV News PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Plans to add tolls to nearly a dozen bridges across Pennsylvania are being criticized by community leaders and stakeholders. It comes after PennDOT announced its Public-Private Partnership approved the addition of tolls to nine bridges statewide to help pay to rehabilitate them. Those in opposition to the project, known as the No P3 Bridge Toll Coalition, held a press conference Thursday to discuss how they say the tolls will impact local communities. Lawmakers, commissioners, economic development corporations, local businesses and community members discussed how the project will impact the economy, traffic and public...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO