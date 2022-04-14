ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Expected to be sideliend again

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Carlo (undisclosed) is set to miss out versus Ottawa on Thursday, Fluto Shinzawa...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

NBC Sports

Latest update on Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark's injury

Linus Ullmark became the latest player to join the injury list for the Boston Bruins when he left after the first period of Thursday night's 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden. The veteran goaltender took a hard shot off the facemask in the first period, finished the...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

What To Know About Troy Grosenick, Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Replacement

We can’t say for sure when Linus Ullmark will be back between the pipes for the ailing Bruins, but that bad injury luck does provide an opportunity for Troy Grosenick. The 32-year-old Grosenick was in Boston on Friday for Bruins practice after Ullmark left Thursday night’s loss to the Ottawa Senators. Ullmark left the game after the first period after taking a slap shot to the mask. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said the goalie “didn’t feel well” after being hit in the head.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Fans Will Love This Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark Postgame Hug

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark was sidelined for Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins due to injury, leaving starting netminder Jeremy Swayman without his postgame partner in crime after a 2-1 victory at TD Garden. Ullmark, however, made sure to find Swayman back in the tunnel, and in turn...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins Need Frederic to Get Cassidy’s Message

Back in November in a game against the Ottawa Senators at the TD Garden, Taylor Hall was not seen much on the ice in the third period. In the first period, he had a defensive zone turnover that led to a goal, then in the third period, he took an offensive zone penalty with just under nine minutes remaining in the game and the Boston Bruins holding on to a 3-2 lead. Fortunately for Hall, his teammates killed the Senators’ sixth opportunity of the night and let Boston escape with a one-goal victory.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NHL Odds: How To Bet Bruins Team Total Goals Against Penguins

The Boston Bruins have some concerning trends heading into the postseason, but they’ll get the opportunity to knock those away on Saturday. The Bruins take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden and will look to break their three-game winless streak. They will need to light up the scoreboard against a team that allows the fifth-fewest goals per game this season.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Wrap: B’s Top Penguins On Early Goals, Clinch Playoff Spot

Boston Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden. The B’s clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the win and improved to 46-24-5, while the playoff-bound Penguins fell to 43-23-11. full box score. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Starting on time makes life easier.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
Yardbarker

Bruins’ Defensive Depth Being Tested as Team Struggles to Stay Healthy

With nine games remaining in the regular season, the Boston Bruins are closing in on an Eastern Conference playoff berth. They are in a battle with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the third spot in the Atlantic Division and with the Washington Capitals for the first wild card spot. Where they finish will not most likely be decided until the end of the month as the Black and Gold face a tough schedule leading into the postseason.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bruins clinch playoff berth with win over Penguins

The Boston Bruins have officially punched their ticket to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Following a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Saturday, the Bruins are postseason bound for the sixth straight season under coach Bruce Cassidy and 13th time in the last 15 seasons overall. Trent Frederic and Erik Haula scored for the B's while Jeremy Swayman turned aside 23 of 24 shots he faced from Sidney Crosby and the mighty Pens.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Playmaking ways continue

Stamkos picked up two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim on Thursday. Stammer has six assists in his last six games but has gone without a goal in that span. His 82 points in 73 games put him in the NHL's top-20 scorer list and are tops for Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Bruins' David Pastrnak: Still sidelined

Pastrnak (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against the Penguins, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports. Pastrnak will miss a sixth straight contest with his undisclosed injury. Another update on the 25-year-old winger will undoubtedly surface prior to Tuesday's matchup with the Blues.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Questionable for Sunday

Leddy (vision) suffered an injury after taking a high stick near his eye Saturday versus the Wild and is questionable to play Sunday versus the Predators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Leddy has done well in 14 games with the Blues, picking up seven points and 12 shots on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Player Moves Before Senators Game Tonight

The Toronto Maple Leafs take a quick trip to Ottawa to play the Senators tonight. Coming into the game, the Senators have a record of 28-40-6, but they did the Maple Leafs a big favor by beating the Boston Bruins on Thursday night by a score of 3-2. All three...
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' David Pastrnak: Set to miss out again Thursday

Pastrnak (undisclosed) is not expected in the lineup against Ottawa on Thursday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. The Bruins have yet to provide any sort of update on Pastrnak's status, so at this point, fantasy players should probably consider him out indefinitely. Whenever the 25-year-old winger is cleared to play, he should immediately slot back into a top-six role and could even reunite the 'Perfection Line' with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Lifted from Saturday's game

Bryant exited Saturday's game against the Cubs due to tightness in his quadriceps, Kyle Newman of The Denver Postreports. Bryant was pulled in the sixth inning as a precaution with Colorado holding a comfortable 8-1 lead. The issue doesn't sound serious, as manager Bud Black said after the game it's possible Bryant doesn't miss additional time. Even if Bryant is forced to miss Sunday's game, it doesn't sound as if a stint on the injured list will be needed.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA

