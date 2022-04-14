Bruins' Brandon Carlo: Expected to be sideliend again

Back in November in a game against the Ottawa Senators at the TD Garden, Taylor Hall was not seen much on the ice in the third period. In the first period, he had a defensive zone turnover that led to a goal, then in the third period, he took an offensive zone penalty with just under nine minutes remaining in the game and the Boston Bruins holding on to a 3-2 lead. Fortunately for Hall, his teammates killed the Senators’ sixth opportunity of the night and let Boston escape with a one-goal victory.

