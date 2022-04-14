ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Available as pinch hitter

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Jimenez (ankle) isn't starting Thursday's game against Seattle but is available as a pinch hitter,...

www.cbssports.com

Related
NBC Chicago

White Sox to Challenge No-Loss Streak of Rays' Drew Rasmussen

White Sox to challenge no-loss streak of Rays' Drew Rasmussen originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Drew Rasmussen hopes to extend his career-long streak of starts without a loss when he takes the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays in the opener of a three-game road series against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Padres manager Bob Melvin: Hosmer 'enjoys' baseball again

San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer is off to a hot start in 2022. The 32-year-old is hitting .462 with 3 RBIs in 26 at-bats. In last night’s game against the Atlanta Braves, Hosmer went 4-for-5 with 2 RBIs which came on a single in the bottom of the first inning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Cal Raleigh catching for Mariners against White Sox

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jimmy Lambert and the Chicago White Sox. Raleigh is replacing Tom Murphy at catcher and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project Raleigh for 7.0 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a $2,000 salary....
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Burger, Cease Power White Sox Past Rays to Open Weekend Series

The Chicago White Sox hosted the Tampa Bay Rays Friday night for the first of a three-game weekend set. Fans watching at home got their first taste of a Sox game on Apple TV+ to mostly negative reviews. On the diamond, Dylan Cease produced another strong outing and Jake Burger provided the offense as the White Sox took home a 3-2 win on another frigid April evening on the South Side.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs catcher for Phillies on Friday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Stubbs will start at catcher after J.T. Realmuto was given a breather against their division rivals. In a righty versus righty matchup against Pablo Lopez, our models project Stubbs to score 6.5 FanDuel points at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

White Sox Fall to Mariners 5-1 on Gusty Day in Chicago

The Chicago White Sox looked to complete a three-game sweep at home vs the Seattle Mariners. The good guys showed a combination of good pitching from their starting staff and bullpen and some thunderous home runs and timely hitting. Coupled together, that was a recipe for either two or three wins.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

White Sox’ current stance on Frankie Montas trade amid Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito injuries

The Chicago White Sox were handed a couple of unfortunate blows at the beginning of the season, with Lance Lynn being ruled out until June and Lucas Giolito heading to the 10-day IL. With their rotation looking depleted at the moment, they were interested in trading for Oakland Athletics ace Frankie Montas, who is essentially the only starter from last year left on their roster.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Mariners' Luis Torrens left out of Thursday lineup

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jimmy Lambert and the Chicago White Sox. Torrens is taking a seat while Mitch Haniger shifts into the designated hitter role. Jarred Kelenic is returning to the lineup to start in right field and bat seventh.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Lifted from Saturday's game

Bryant exited Saturday's game against the Cubs due to tightness in his quadriceps, Kyle Newman of The Denver Postreports. Bryant was pulled in the sixth inning as a precaution with Colorado holding a comfortable 8-1 lead. The issue doesn't sound serious, as manager Bud Black said after the game it's possible Bryant doesn't miss additional time. Even if Bryant is forced to miss Sunday's game, it doesn't sound as if a stint on the injured list will be needed.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not in Saturday's lineup

Kiermaier isn't starting Saturday's game against the White Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Kiermaier started in each of the least three games, but he went just 1-for-8 with two strikeouts. Brett Phillips will take his place in center field and bat seventh.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Tim Anderson: Records stolen base

Anderson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Friday against the Rays. Anderson led off the bottom of the first inning with a single and then stole second base with two outs. He was ultimately stranded, and he did not reach base again. Since serving a two-game suspension to begin the season, Anderson has collected nine hits across 21 plate appearances while tallying four RBI and three runs scored.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains out of lineup

Senzel isn't starting Thursday's game against the Dodgers. The Reds haven't indicated that Senzel is hurt after he was involved in a collision Tuesday, but he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive day. Jake Fraley will start in center field while Colin Moran serves as the designated hitter Thursday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Set for breather Sunday

Pena will not be in Sunday's lineup against the Mariners, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. This is a planned day off for Pena, as manager Dusty Baker has rotated rest days for all regulars in the lineup early this season. Pena had another strong night at the dish Saturday, collecting three hits and a triple with two runs scored an RBI. He's now hitting .345 on the season across 32 plate appearances. Aledmys Diaz will get the start at shortstop Sunday in Pena's absence, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Reds' Luis Castillo: Another step towards return

Castillo (shoulder) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Friday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Castillo threw a bullpen session Tuesday and responded well, so he'll now progress to the next step of his throwing program. Assuming he continues to pitch without pain, Castillo should go on a rehab assignment soon and could return by late April or early May.
CINCINNATI, OH

