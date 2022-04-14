ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘SoHo Karen’ Would’ve Been Jailed If She Was Black, Ben Crump and Father of Teen Who Was Attacked Claim

By Brad Callas
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, Miya Ponsetto, the so-called “SoHo Karen” who attacked a 14-year-old Black teen who she falsely accused of stealing her iPhone back in 2020, avoided jail time after striking a plea deal with prosecutors. In a new interview with TMZ, the victim’s father, Keyon Harrold,...

www.complex.com

Comments / 104

CoolStorm RacismSux
2d ago

If it had been my kid she slapped then I would be in jail. These Karens will learn their lesson. The just haven't the right kid of color yet. When they start getting their skulls bashed opened they will leave people kids alone.

Reply(9)
27
youcouldnt bustagrape
2d ago

Soho Karen wouldn't have been charged at all if she was black. She would be the victim

Reply(21)
43
P2412
2d ago

They will still sue her so Daddy can pay them off. She had sized up the Father and knew he wasn't going to hurt her. I believe had the mother been there that day she would had never touched the kid.

Reply
4
Comments / 0

