ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Oxford students, parents discuss status of current school safety plan

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FY1Yy_0f9IfZak00

Students and parents from Oxford Community Schools met Thursday to discuss the school's current safety plan.

The group said they believe there is a need for an independent and public review of Oxford Community Schools’ current student safety plan.

They also addressed the need for “full community input into an updated school safety plan for the 2022-2023 school year that reassures students, helps end learning loss and fully addresses mental health issues.”

The discussion comes one day before Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is set to visit Oxford.

In November 2021, four Oxford High School students were killed and several others were injured in a shooting.

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley is charged with four counts of murder and other charges related to the mass shooting.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are also facing charges of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

High-Quality 'Public' Schools Don't Want Low-Income Students

Public education nationwide is not as free or equal as many would like to believe it is. Most K–12 school children are assigned to their public school through geographic school districts. Educational opportunities are largely determined by where parents can afford to live. Congress acknowledged this in a 2019 Joint Economic Committee report stating, "Families are faced with the reality that attending a high-performing public school often requires paying more for housing, and many students' educational opportunities are limited as a result."
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Eyewitness News

Free school lunches could end for some students

(WFSB) - Free meals could soon come to an end for some students. School officials are asking the federal government to extend a group of pandemic-related waivers that made it easier to get more meals to more students. Right now, those waivers are set to expire at the end of...
ADVOCACY
Tampa Bay Times

Blocked from recognition funds, 12 Florida school districts seek alternatives

The big story: Florida Republican lawmakers made no secret of their desire to punish school districts that didn’t heed their wishes on school mask mandates. First, they talked about defunding any six-figure administrative salaries within the dozen districts that imposed strict requirements for face coverings with few ways to opt out. That idea didn’t go over so well with those who represented those counties.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#Mental Health Issues#Oxford High School
AOL Corp

Lawsuit alleges university targeted Black, female students, trapped them in debt

The National Student Defense Network claims Walden University misrepresented its fees and graduation requirements. A new lawsuit alleges that Walden University, an online, for-profit institution, engaged in “reverse redlining,” targeting minority communities and misrepresenting their fees and the credits required for graduation. According to a new report from...
COLLEGES
KATV

Parents say school strapped students with special needs in chairs as punishment

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — The special education department of a Pennsylvania school district is under investigation after multiple parents reported abuse and wrongdoing towards students with special needs. It all started back in January at a school board meeting when concerns were raised by parents in the Glendale...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Lawrence Post

School staff failed to protect a young student from bullying, who took her own life after her classmates and teachers complained that she smelled bad and needed to bathe, new report reveals

The school officials didn’t protect a 10-year-old girl from bullies, who killed herself after students and teachers complained that she smelled, new report reveals. The distressed black girl, who was on the autism spectrum, sprayed her clothes with air freshener after being told by other students and even a teacher that she smelled bad, her family said. The report revealed that the student was told by her classmates and teachers that she smelled and needed to bathe, but reportedly found evidence that she was bullied because of her race or autism. It remains unclear whether the bullying she’d suffered was racist.
SOCIETY
CBS San Francisco

Parents and Students March to Protest Oakland School Closures

OAKLAND (KPIX) — Parents and community members opposed to a number of school closures announced by Oakland Unified School District rallied on Saturday in front of La Escuelita School before marching to City Hall to keep pressure on school board members to reverse their decision. “My children would potentially have to walk through a very, very dangerous area to get to a farther-away school. It would mean that the community we’ve built over the years would be torn apart,” said Azlinah Tambu, a parent who has two students in fifth grade and one in first grade. Oakland Unified School District District leaders...
OAKLAND, CA
WCVB

Maynard High School students win state fire safety PSA challenge

MAYNARD, Mass. — Maynard High School students' fire safety video that won a Massachusetts competition aims to save lives through the power of comedy. The State Fire Marshal’s Office holds an annual competition for high school students to create a fire safety PSA. Maynard High School took the...
MAYNARD, MA
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy