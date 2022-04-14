ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NY

Police: 2 pit bulls get loose from home and fatally attack Shih Tzu on walk with owner

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Police say two pit bulls got loose and fatally attacked a Shih Tzu on a walk with its owner yesterday.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Roselle Street.

Police were nearby when they heard a scream and saw two pit bulls attacking the Shih Tzu. They put on their siren and the pit bulls backed off, but it was too late. The Shih Tzu did not survive the attack.

“It seems that one of the residents left the door open, and the dogs were able to get out that way,” says Capt. Christopher Guenther.

The owners of the pit bulls did come forward and are cooperating fully with both police and the other dog’s owner. The pit bulls are now at the Newark Humane Society.

Police say they are on what’s called a 10-day hold. There have not been any reported issues with these dogs in the past.

Scott Needham
2d ago

so sad, minding their own business the dog was on a leash,(leash law) and this happens.. So sorry for your loss. Losing an animal (best friend) can be just as devastating as losing a family member 😭🙏for you!

City
Newark, NY
Newark, NY
