Flood Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 01:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: The Rapid City Air Quality Office recommends the elderly, young, and anyone with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and exposure to the outside air. Voluntary actions to reduce dust pollution include, ceasing or reducing the manipulation of soil in construction, industrial, and agricultural activities, and increasing the use of pollution controls for soil stabilization, waste pits, stock piles, and construction sites. Target Area: Rapid City AIR POLLUTION ALERT FOR DUST FOR RAPID CITY WEST OF THE GAP IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING The following message is transmitted in collaboration with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. * WHAT...Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. * WHERE...West of the Gap in Rapid City. * WHEN...6 AM to 7 PM today. IMPACTS...The gusty winds will suspend fine dust in the air and produce poor air quality. Hourly dust concentrations are available on the danr web page http://danr.sd.gov/Environment/AirQuality/AirMonitoring/ RealTimeData.aspx
