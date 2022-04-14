ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 11:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 17:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information...

alerts.weather.gov

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
County
Monroe County, MS
City
Amory, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:12:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Dallas, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for southwestern Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Ouachita The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas Southwestern Dallas County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Ouachita County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1203 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hollywood to near Prescott to 8 miles south of Hope, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Camden... Gurdon Sparkman... Chidester Okolona... Whelen Springs Beirne... Poison Springs State Park Richwoods... White Oak Lake State Park Burtsell... Curtis Ouachita... Reader Vaden... Troy Tates Bluff... Pine Grove Dalark... Bragg City This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 53 and 66. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with 4 to 5 inches on US 2 from Happy`s Inn to Marion. Higher totals of 5 to 8 inches for Lookout Pass. Watch for ice formation as snow melts on roads and refreezes. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Fairfield, Newberry, Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 06:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Fairfield; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Southern Lancaster DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Humphreys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Humphreys A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Humphreys County through 645 AM CDT At 544 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Murphy, or 7 miles west of Belzoni, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Belzoni, Midnight and Silver City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<40 MPH
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central and northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Mendocino Coast, Southeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 06:21:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 05:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cullman; DeKalb; Jackson; Madison; Marshall; Morgan DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility of one-quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...All of northern Alabama. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 02:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sheridan WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Additional snow expected. Total accumulations of 6 to 8 inches likely. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Sheridan County. * WHEN...Through 6 PM MDT today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Extreme stresses to newborn livestock due to cold and snow.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Rolette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Rolette WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 9 inches. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, and Rolette Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates as high as 2 inches per hour are possible this morning.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Burke, Divide, Mountrail, Renville, Ward, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burke; Divide; Mountrail; Renville; Ward; Williams WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 9 inches. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Much of northwest and north central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates as high as 2 inches per hour are possible this morning.
BURKE COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Rapid City by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 01:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: The Rapid City Air Quality Office recommends the elderly, young, and anyone with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and exposure to the outside air. Voluntary actions to reduce dust pollution include, ceasing or reducing the manipulation of soil in construction, industrial, and agricultural activities, and increasing the use of pollution controls for soil stabilization, waste pits, stock piles, and construction sites. Target Area: Rapid City AIR POLLUTION ALERT FOR DUST FOR RAPID CITY WEST OF THE GAP IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING The following message is transmitted in collaboration with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. * WHAT...Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. * WHERE...West of the Gap in Rapid City. * WHEN...6 AM to 7 PM today. IMPACTS...The gusty winds will suspend fine dust in the air and produce poor air quality. Hourly dust concentrations are available on the danr web page http://danr.sd.gov/Environment/AirQuality/AirMonitoring/ RealTimeData.aspx
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD

Community Policy