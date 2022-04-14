ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democratic poll: Ending Medicare, Social Security would hurt voter support for GOP

By Julia Manchester
The Hill
 2 days ago
A poll conducted on behalf of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee found that a majority of battleground state voters would be less likely to support Republicans if the GOP moved to end Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.

Sixty-five percent of respondents said they would be less likely to support the GOP “If Senate Republicans have a new plan that would end Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security in five years,” according to the poll, which was conducted by Blue Rose Research.

The survey also found that 55 percent of voters said they would be less likely to support the party “If Senate Republicans have a new plan that would end the coverage protections for pre-existing conditions from the Affordable Care Act in five years.”

The findings come as Senate Democrats launch an onslaught of attacks on their GOP colleagues, pointing to Sen. Rick Scott’s (Fla.) GOP platform proposal that his office independently released in February.

While Senate Republicans have not released their official agenda, Scott, who also chairs the National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, released one in his own capacity.

But Democratic campaign committees have still rolled out attack ads tying Republicans to Scott’s plan.

In the plan, Scott calls for all federal legislation to sunset within a period of five years. Such an action would allow the possibility for those programs to end if Congress did not approve them.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) hit back against that part of Scott’s plan.

“We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years,” McConnell said.

On the issue of taxes, the poll found that 60 percent of voters said they would be less likely to support the GOP “if Senate Republicans have a new plan that would raise taxes on over half of all Americans, including seniors and working families.”

Scott’s plan also calls for more Americans to pay income tax.

The Florida senator released a statement explaining his reasoning on the tax portion of his plan.

“I went out and made a statement that got me in trouble. I said that all Americans need to have some skin in the game. Even if it is just a few bucks, everyone needs to know what it is like to pay some taxes. It hit a nerve.”

The DSCC poll was conducted by Blue Rose Research from March 25-30. Responses were collected from 2,777 people in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Comments / 273

Jim Glenn
2d ago

can't keep giving it away to participants that never paid into either ! If I write more checks than the amount I have in the bank, I would run out of money also ! SIMPLE MATH !! Quit sending money all over the world and fix our financial woes here first.

Reply(24)
168
Neautrizer
2d ago

They didn't call me. I would leave the GOP if they even thought to reduce the program that already only provides minimum dollars for individuals.I think the Democrats are stirring the pot to insinuate GOP is going to dothis and they are not even thinking of reducing or eliminating the only programs that the people put money into their entire lives knowing they will get it back and then some in the older years when they can't work

Reply(13)
76
Bionica In Pielexia
2d ago

government no longer represents the people they claim to represent. Why is it always a threat on the aging populous while Congress can vote for their own pay raises on our dime? Why is there so much mismanagement of our hard earned money? Term limits for all seats of power. No non native born citizens in any seat of power like we stipulate for the presidential seat.

Reply(10)
36
#Senate Democrats#New Hampshire#Democratic#Medicare#Gop#Republicans#Medicaid#Blue Rose Research
