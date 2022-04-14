Police search for suspect in string of whipped cream attacks

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Police in South Carolina said they are investigating after several people were targeted by an attacker with a plate of whipped cream.

In a Facebook post, Greenville police shared a photo of the suspect, seen smiling and holding what appears to be a plate of whipped cream. In the caption, officers said a woman was pushing a baby stroller on the sidewalk when the suspect in the picture hit her in the face with the plate.

Investigators told WSPA the suspect is accused of attacking other people in a similar fashion.

Greenville police said in a phone interview that there were two people hit with whipped cream and that videos of the attack later appeared on a YouTube account. Detectives said they believe the suspect is working with others and that the perpetrators believe this is a joke.

