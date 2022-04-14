ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Younger’ Alum Molly Bernard To Produce & Star In Indie Murder Mystery ‘Best Man Dead Man’

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DG2oG_0f9IekSU00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Molly Bernard ( Younger ) has signed on to star in the indie Best Man Dead Man , marking the feature directorial debut of Verner Maldonado .

The film is set in the middle of nowhere, watching as a bachelor party turns into a night of murder and mystery when the best man ends up with a knife in his head. Friends quickly become suspects and only an eccentric, local private eye can solve the mystery. Everyone is asking the same thing: Who is the killer? And, more importantly, is it okay if we keep drinking?

Bernard will play Debra Carnegie, the lead detective with flowing red hair, purple trench coat, green umbrella, and personality to match it all. It’s as if David Bowie and a 1940s detective had a baby; a baby born to solve murders. David Gridley ( The Last Ship ), Ben Fernandez ( Deputy ), Jonny Cruz ( Seis Manos ), Dayana Rincon ( The Last Ship ), Leah Kilpatrick (What Would Diplo Do? ), James Heaney, Jack Ireland, Atul Singh and Matt Ippolito are also set to star.

Pic was scripted by Matthew Schlissel, who created the upcoming animated series Grimsburg , starring Jon Hamm. Bernard, Ireland, Ippolito, Maldonado and Schlissel are serving as producers of the project, which is a co-production of SecondNature, Kraus Capital and BMDM Productions, with filming kicking off this spring.

Bernard is best known for her role as feisty publicist and social media guru Lauren Heller on Darren Star’s comedy series Younger , which aired on TV Land for six seasons before moving to Paramount+ and Hulu for its seventh and final. The actress has also appeared on such series as Chicago Med , Blindspot , Transparent , High Maintenance and Royal Pains . Her film credits include Milkwater , Otherhood , Sully and The Intern .

Bernard is represented by APA and D2 Management; Gridley by Stewart Talent and Brave Artists Management; Fernandez by TalentWorks and Karen Forman Management; Cruz by Imperium 7 Talent Agency and Landrum Arts LA; Rincon by Aqua Talent Agency; Kilpatrick by A.D.S. Management; Singh by Aqua Talent Agency and BAC Talent; and Ippolito by The Michael Abrams Group.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Oscar Winner Estelle Parsons Boards Daniel Talbott’s Indie Drama ‘I Look To You’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award winner Estelle Parsons (Bonnie and Clyde) has signed on to star alongside Samantha Soule and Wendy vanden Heuvel in I Look To You, an upcoming indie feature written and directed by Daniel Talbott (Midday Black Midnight Blue). The drama centers on New York transplant Chloe (Soule), who after the sudden death of her wife, ends up in an inpatient treatment program for extreme grief and depression. Once released, the only place she has left to go is the home of her estranged mother (Vanden Heuvel) in coastal Washington. Structured on the five stages...
MOVIES
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’: Netflix Reveals Premiere Date & First Look Photos Of David E. Kelley Series

Click here to read the full article. Netflix‘s The Lincoln Lawyer is set to premiere on May 13, and Deadline has your first look at the David E. Kelley series below. Based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, The Lincoln Lawyer tells the story of Los Angeles-based attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia Rulfo), who runs his legal practice from the back of his Lincoln Town Car. Season 1 is based on the second book “The Brass Verdict.” Throughout the show’s freshman season, Mickey is trying to find his footing again after spending time away from practicing law. He returns...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

A star-studded cast pays homage to dance moments on film by reimagining them through a modern lens. The Houghs, Dancing with the Stars veterans and sibling choreographers, pay homage to classic dance sequences from favorite movies—running the gamut from Singin’ in the Rain to Dirty Dancing to La La Land—in a musical special intended to whet cinephiles’ appetite for next Sunday’s Oscar telecast. Guests for the special include Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, West Side Story Oscar front-runner Ariana DeBose, Footloose’s Kevin Bacon, Chicago director Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Glee’s Amber Riley and more.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Star
Person
Rowan Atkinson
Person
Molly Bernard
Person
David Bowie
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Man#Murder Mystery#Film Star#Bmdm Productions
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

An 'NCIS' Original Is Returning for the Post-Gibbs Era — Who Is Coming Back?

Former FBI Special Agent Tobias Fornell, played by Joe Spano, is the only recurring character who has popped into every season of NCIS, apart from Season 17, which was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Tobias was part of the NCIS pilot, and the best part about him was always his faux cantankerous friendship with Leroy Gibbs (Mark Harmon). The two would publicly bicker, while privately a real friendship grew.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Neighborhood’: Meg DeLoatch Exits As Showrunner Of CBS Comedy Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Meg DeLoatch has left CBS’ The Neighborhood after serving as executive producer and showrunner on the current fourth season, which has wrapped production. Search is under way for a new showrunner of the popular multi-camera comedy, which already has been renewed for a fifth season. DeLoatch will focus on development under her overall deal with The Neighborhood producer CBS Studios. Family Reunion creator/executive producer DeLoatch joined The Neighborhood last June, replacing series creator/executive producer/showrunner Jim Reynolds, who exited the comedy series, headlined by Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, at the end of Season 3. Changes...
TV SERIES
NME

Watch the new trailer for ‘Interview With The Vampire’ TV show

A teaser trailer has been shared for AMC’s forthcoming TV adaptation of Interview With The Vampire – watch it below. The latest take on the franchise sees Sam Reid takes over the role of Lestat de Lioncourt, with Jacob Anderson (Louis), Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy), and Bailey Bass (Claudia) also set to feature.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Chicago Med’: Steven Weber Returning As Series Regular For Season 8

Click here to read the full article. Steven Weber will be back on Chicago Med for the upcoming eighth season of the NBC medical drama. Weber, who portrays Dr. Dean Archer, joined as a recurring in the sixth season and was upped to series regular for Season 7 in a one-year deal. He has closed a new deal and will return as a series regular in Season 8. Weber’s Dr. Dean Archer is current head of the E.D., whose colleagues at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center love to hate—though they can’t deny he’s a great surgeon. That dislike stems from three things:...
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Troubled-Teen Industry Drama Series In The Works From ‘Freaky’ Star Misha Osherovich, Skylar Landsee & Fremantle

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Misha Osherovich, who starred alongside Vince Vaughan in Freaky, has co-created a drama series about the troubled-teen industry. Osherovich co-created and co-wrote Troubled with screenwriter Skylar Landsee, who has worked on The Americans and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. The series explores the problematic troubled-teen reform industry, which was in the headlines again last year after Paris Hilton revealed her own struggles. It is based on Osherovich’s experiences and survival story in the underground world of tough-love programs for rebellious youth. The darkly comedic drama series will expose the corrupt multimillion-dollar industry...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

69K+
Followers
27K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy