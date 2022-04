INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 6-3) lost by a field goal to St. Paul (Twins), 16-13. Four Indianapolis pitchers gave up at least three runs. RHP Jerad Eickhoff (8.53) started and surrendered five runs on five hits and three walks in 2.2 innings. LHP Cam Alldred (0-1, 5.06) took the loss, allowing three runs on three hits in 1.2 innings. 1B Mason Martin (.400) went 4 for 5 with a double, his second home run and his first stolen base. LF Cal Mitchell (.355) went 3 for 5 with a double, his third homer and four RBIs. RF Bligh Madris (.357) was 3 for 5. SS Oneil Cruz (.250) did not play.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO