Senior living community opens entire apartment for 90-year-old’s Legos

 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( WDAF ) – A display tucked into an apartment of a Kansas City senior citizen community may rival some of the displays you’d see at LEGOLAND.

Over the past 45 years, Bill Fields has put together 260 Lego models. There are stadiums and Star Wars, cars and castles, Home Alone and Harry Potter.

“Sometimes I work on them for 4-5 hours at a time because time gets away from me, I do these because it’s relaxing for me.”

Most models come with several thousand pieces, and cost hundreds of dollars to buy.

“There are three manuals to put this one together,” Fields said pointing to where he was on page 329 of manual three.

He’s spent about two-and-a-half weeks on the 4.5 foot 9,000-piece Titanic, which is just about ready for Thursday’s unveiling of the Bill Fields Lego Room at Senior Star Villa Ventura, a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The public is welcome, at a 2 p.m. Easter Egg hunt Thursday. Masks are still required inside.

Fields is excited after a couple of years of restrictions for people to see what he’s been working on.

“Especially the children they just go wild, they want to touch everything,” Fields said.

Bill said after he finishes the Titanic he’s not sure what’s next. Just as long as it’s a model with several thousand pieces to keep him busy.

