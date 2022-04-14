Freeport man charged with gun, drugs after traffic stop
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have arrested Alonzo Glover, 25, after they say they found a loaded gun in his car during a traffic stop.
According to police, Glover was pulled over at E. Empire Street and South Galena Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Glover was charged with Possession of a Firearm without a Firearm Owner’s Identification, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon Immediately Accessible, and Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle.
He was taken to the Stephenson County Jail where he was held on a $30,000 bond.
