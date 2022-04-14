ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

DNC officials approve plan to change states for first presidential primaries

By CNN staff
WECT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - Democratic Party officials approved a plan Wednesday that could shake up the presidential primary calendar. The big unknown is which states will get to hold their primaries first in 2024....

www.wect.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Another Trump admin official accused of voting irregularity

In light of the Trump administration’s many failures and scandals, it might be tempting to think veterans of the Republican team would avoid the political spotlight, at least for a while. But as it turns out, that’s not the case: A surprising number of Trump administration officials are hoping to parlay their service into careers in elected office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Kearney Hub

Top Republican candidates for Nebraska governor agree: Biden is president

The top four Republican contenders for governor in Nebraska agree that Joe Biden is the duly elected president of the United States. That includes Conklin Co. CEO Charles W. Herbster, who’s endorsed by former President Donald Trump, the main source of baseless assertions that the election was stolen. In...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
State
New Hampshire State
State
Nevada State
City
Nevada, IA
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnc#Presidential Primaries#Presidential Primary#Cnn#Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Even Beto O'Rourke says Biden needs to be better prepared for the end of Title 42: Democrat Texas governor candidate demands to hear a plan from the White House ahead of the impending mass migrant event in May

Democrat Beto O'Rourke distanced himself from President Joe Biden's border policies on Tuesday when he said the administration needs to be better prepared before lifting pandemic-era expulsion policy Title 42. There are concerns among state, local and federal officials that letting the rule expire on May 23 as planned will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Slate

Poll: Biden Approval Rating Falls to Lowest of His Presidency

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has fallen to the lowest level of his presidency, according to the latest NBC News poll. The president’s overall approval rating tumbled to 40 percent in the poll with 55 percent of adults saying they disapprove of the job he is doing in the White House. It marks the lowest point for the poll and a three-point decline from January, which means the drop was within the poll’s margin of error of 3.1 percent. In the January poll, 43 percent said they approved of Biden’s job performance, with 54 percent saying they did not approve. Almost a year ago, in April 2021, Biden’s approval rating stood at 53 percent.
POLITICO

Biden’s sloooooow walk on weed

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. It’s well established that President Biden is an outlier among Democrats when it comes to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy