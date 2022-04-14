How Small Business Owners Might Navigate Fed Interest Rate Hikes
With the Federal Reserve looking to accelerate interest rate increases throughout the year, Andrew Gonzales, president, and co-founder of BusinessLoans.com, joined Cheddar News to talk about ways small businesses, already afflicted by high inflation and recovery from the pandemic, can get ahead of the curve and take action. Gonzalez stated that companies should invest in technology to manage daily tasks, in marketing with an emphasis on customer retention, and goods purchased in bulk. "So you'll know exactly what you'll be paying and you won't be caught off guard when, when rates do continue to rise," he explained.
