Middlesex County has announced 2022 Arts & History Grant Awards in the amount of $2,178,672 to 109 municipal agencies and local nonprofit arts and history organizations. Currently, three types of funding opportunities are available: General Operating Support, Program Support, and Historic Preservation & Capital Grants. The grant cycle opens each summer with the announcement of the grant guidelines and a series of Grant Writing Workshops, which were held virtually last year.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 25 DAYS AGO