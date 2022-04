ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities on Tuesday announced a new grant program for family caregivers that allows them to enroll their loved ones in adult day center programs. “These grants will give residents who act as family caregivers an opportunity,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “An opportunity to provide sorely-needed support and socialization for their loved ones, and an opportunity to get back some of the personal time that they need to recharge.” Caregivers will be able to enroll their loved ones for 12 visits at either Woods Adult Day Care Center or Active...

