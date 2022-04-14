ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

BCSD's music education program honored nationally

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UiMsP_0f9IZ6Sk00

The Bakersfield City School District’s Visual and Performing Arts Program earned a NAMM Foundation's Best Communities for Music Education designation for a 10th straight year.

“This year’s 10th consecutive Best Communities for Music Education Award recognizes Bakersfield City School District’s long-standing commitment to providing access and equity in its music education programs," said VAPA coordinator Michael Stone, in a statement.

"The entire BCSD community can together celebrate this national recognition.”

BCSD's program also earned a 2022 National School Boards Association Silver Magna Award for providing equitable access to music and arts education.

The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants. The Best Communities for Music Education designation, now in its 23rd year, is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in providing music access and education to students.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Music educators association honors CHS again

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A state organization has once again recognized a Charlottesville school for its music programs. The Virginia Music Educators Association has named Charlottesville High School at a Blue Ribbon Award recipient for the 12th time. According to a release, this award recognizes exemplary achievements in band,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Eagle Newspapers

Music program connects with alumni

The West Genesee music program has a rich history and sense of community. This winter the Camillus Middle School band director, Erin McConnell, reached out to alumni asking for them to correspond with her current students. The hope was to give the students a non-music teacher perspective of what the band program is like as a student.
CAMILLUS, NY
Romesentinel.com

MVCC’s DuRoss receives award from national honor society

UTICA — Mohawk Valley Community College Executive Director of Institutional Advancement and Director of the MVCC Foundation Frank DuRoss is one of only 28 college administrators nationwide to receive the Phi Theta Kappa Distinguished College Administrator Award, which recognizes college administrators working directly with student leaders to solve problems on campus and in their communities.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Education
Bakersfield, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Education
KAAL-TV

Rochester teacher honored for work in education

(ABC 6 NEWS) - A Rochester Catholic School teacher was recently recognized for her work in education. Emily Heydon was awarded the MINNDEPENDENT's Honor Teacher Award. Heydon has worked at St. Pius X School since 2014 teaching kindergarten. "Right from a really young age I knew I wanted to be...
ROCHESTER, MN
Register Citizen

Rotary’s American flag program to honor community’s heroes

SHELTON — American flags will soon fly in honor of the city’s “community heroes.”. The Derby-Shelton Rotary Club is hosting the first annual “Flags for Heroes” event, which will run from May 28 to June 14. Club President Julie Blakeman said heroes may be veterans,...
SHELTON, CT
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy