BCSD's music education program honored nationally

The Bakersfield City School District’s Visual and Performing Arts Program earned a NAMM Foundation's Best Communities for Music Education designation for a 10th straight year.

“This year’s 10th consecutive Best Communities for Music Education Award recognizes Bakersfield City School District’s long-standing commitment to providing access and equity in its music education programs," said VAPA coordinator Michael Stone, in a statement.

"The entire BCSD community can together celebrate this national recognition.”

BCSD's program also earned a 2022 National School Boards Association Silver Magna Award for providing equitable access to music and arts education.

The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants. The Best Communities for Music Education designation, now in its 23rd year, is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in providing music access and education to students.