'The Witcher': Robbie Amell, 3 others join Season 3

April 14 (UPI) -- Robbie Amell and three others have joined the cast of The Witcher Season 3.

Netflix said Thursday that Amell, Meng'er Zhang, Hugh Skinner and Christelle Elwin will have roles in the new season.

Amell will play Galltin, a born fighter who leads an army of guerrilla Scoia'tael fighting for Nilfgaard. Gallatin's loyalty to his people leads him on a collision course with Francesca (Mecia Simson) over power.

Zhang will portray Milva, a human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest and a fierce and talented huntress, while Skinner will play Prince Radovid, a playboy and the younger brother of King Vizimir (Ed Birch) who suddenly finds himself on the inside of Redanian intelligence.

Elwin has been cast as Mistle, a street smart member of The Rats, a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves -- and sometimes the poor.

The new cast members join series stars Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Eamon Farren, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Mimî Ndiweni and Anna Shaffer.

Netflix started production on The Witcher Season 3 earlier this month. The season will see Geralt (Cavill), Ciri (Allan) and Yennefer (Chalotra) travel to the fortress of Aretuza, where are swept up in political corruption, dark magic and treachery.

The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski book series, which was previously adapted as a series of video games. The TV series is created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

Amell is known for playing Ronnie Raymond, aka Firestorm, on The Flash. He also stars on the Amazon Prime Video series Upload, which returned for a second season in March.