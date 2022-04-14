Pirates, All-Star OF Bryan Reynolds agree to two-year, $13.5M deal

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds is coming off an All-Star campaign last season. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Reynolds' deal comes one week after the Pirates signed up-and-coming third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to an eight-year, $70 million contract extension.

The 27-year-old outfielder had a breakout year in 2021, posting career-high numbers at the plate and earning his first All-Star nod.

Reynolds was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the second round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft before being traded to Pittsburgh with relief pitcher Kyle Crick and international bonus slot money in exchange for former NL MVP and five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen and cash in January 2018.

The Baltimore, Md., native made his MLB debut early in the 2019 campaign with the Pirates and had a productive rookie season, registering 16 home runs, 68 RBIs, 83 runs scored, 154 hits, 37 doubles and a .314/.377/.503 slash line. Reynolds placed fourth in the NL Rookie of the Year voting that year, but like many other players, struggled in the pandemic-altered 2020 season, finishing with seven home runs, 19 RBIs and just a .189/.275/.357 slash line over 185 at-bats in 55 games.

In 2021, Reynolds recorded career highs in at-bats (559), games played (159), home runs (24), RBIs (90), runs scored (93), hits (169), walks (75), on-base percentage (.390), slugging percentage (.522) and OPS (.912). He also tied for the MLB-lead with eight triples and finished 11th in the NL MVP voting.

Reynolds has gone 5-for-22 with one home run and two runs scored through five games played in 2022.