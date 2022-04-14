New York bans fowl auctions, sales, meets and swaps to prevent Avian Flu spread

I just recently received a flyer for a local business in my mailbox, so it got me thinking, can you just put something in someone's mailbox, or is it illegal. I mean, it does seem like a great way to advertise your services or products - stuff flyers in mailboxes around your business. Most people check their mailboxes regularly, so they're likely to see your advertisement. Or what about a lost dog? It would make sense to put flyers in your neighbor's mailboxes. And if you're like me, your probably thinking, 'I bought it, so it's mine, doesn't that mean I can do what I wish with it?' But the question arises...is it legal in New York State?

