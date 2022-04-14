ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Kaley Cuoco Says She's Swearing Off Marriage After 2 Divorces

By Carly Ledbetter
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2auiqK_0f9IVelZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NtbLV_0f9IVelZ00 Kaley Cuoco arrives for the Season 2 premiere of "The Flight Attendant" on April 12 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo: Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images)

Kaley Cuoco isn’t swearing off love, but the “ Big Bang Theory ” star is calling it quits on marriage.

Cuoco, who has been divorced twice, told Glamour magazine that she “will never get married again” in a cover story published Thursday.

“I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again,” the actor said. “Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover. But I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship.”

The actor added that she needs to figure out her priorities when it comes to future relationships, telling the magazine, “I want to change, I want to be better.”

And while she didn’t go into specifics about why past relationships might have ended, Cuoco admitted that she is married to her career, first and foremost.

“It’s always been my first love. I think that’s a tough one to overcome,” she said, adding that that “things in my life and people sometimes don’t measure up to the feeling I have with my career.”

“And I admit to that holding me back in a way. I’m talking about that a lot in therapy,” she said. Cuoco told the magazine that she’s in therapy for the first time in her life, and is working through her “trauma.”

“My therapist and I are working on forgiveness and forgiving myself for making mistakes,” the actor said. “I think that’s been the hardest thing is just accepting that I’m normal and that I’m not superwoman.”

Part of that new understanding has trickled over to Cuoco’s social media, where she said she’s “been very open that I’ve struggled this last year.”

“And because I am so capable and strong, I wanted people to see, it’s not all magic and it’s not all easy,” the “Flight Attendant” star added. “I struggle with what I want, what I think I’m supposed to have. Being fearful, being scared of what the future holds. It’s the pressure of family, of kids, of: Can I have all these things? Do I want those things?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K3fnH_0f9IVelZ00 Kaley Cuoco and her then-husband, Karl Cook, attend the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity at The Hollywood Palladium on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images)

“It’s funny how you can have one part of your life feel so fucking good and the other feels like a mess,” she said. “I’m learning as I go. But I think it’s also knowing that life is really short and you’ve got to make the move if you’re unhappy. You have to move forward.”

Cuoco has been married twice before: first to tennis pro Ryan Sweeting, whom she separated from in 2015, and later to equestrian Karl Cook. Cuoco and Cook first began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2017, before tying the knot the following year.

The actor recently announced her split from Cook in September 2021 after three years of marriage.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” the former couple said in a joint statement shared with People magazine at the time. The two added that “there is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

Prior to marrying Cook, Cuoco previously told Cosmopolitan in 2018 that Sweeting “ruined” marriage for her .

“I honestly thought I wouldn’t get married again,” the actor said. “My ex ruined that word for me. I married someone the first time who completely changed. ... And that wasn’t my fault ― that was his.”

Head to Glamour to read more of Cuoco’s interview.

