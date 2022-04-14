ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

USFL kicks off this weekend, 3 former Broncos QBs on rosters

By Dave Althouse
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zgpcq_0f9IVdsq00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Spring football is back! Will it bloom into a thriving league or wilt like its predecessors?

The United States Football League will be the third attempt in the last four years to attempt an alternative, offseason football league.

This version of the USFL is a reboot from the original, which ran from 1983 to 1986. The eight team names will be the same – Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, Pittsburgh Maulers, Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Tampa Bay Bandits.

Report: Rob Walton of Walmart family plans bid to buy Denver Broncos

There are 18 former Denver Broncos players on USFL rosters, including three quarterbacks: Paxton Lynch (Michigan), Kyle Sloter (New Orleans) and Case Cookus (Philadelphia). Other former Broncos include CB De’Vante Bausby (New Jersey), OL Nico Falah (Pittsburgh) and P Colby Wadman (Birmingham).

The biggest difference is all the games will be played in Birmingham, Alabama at Protective Stadium and Legion Field. The 12-week schedule will end with a championship game on July 3.

The league’s opener is Saturday, April 16 at 5:30 p.m. as the New Jersey Generals take on the Birmingham Stallions on FOX31.

Here is a list of USFL players who attended Colorado schools:

  • Houston Gamblers – RB Dalyn Dawkins (CSU), Drew Lewis LB (CU) WR Devin Ross (CU)
  • New Jersey Generals Breakers – DE Deyon Sizer (CSU Pueblo)
  • New Orleans – QB Kyle Sloter – (Northern Colorado)
  • Philadelphia Stars- WR Evan Worthington (CU)
  • Tampa Bay Bandits- CB Delrick Abrams Jr. (CU)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Report: Walmart Heir Rob Walton the 'Frontrunner' to Win Broncos Ownership Bid

One week ago, the New York Post reported that Walmart heir Rob Walton has been preparing to submit an offer to purchase the Denver Broncos. The 77-year-old from Tulsa, Oklahoma is reportedly ready to submit an offer upwards of $4 billion to acquire the team. Representatives for the Broncos have also been rumored to set the expectation of at least $3.75 billion as the floor to get a seat at the extravagant bidding table.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
State
Alabama State
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Look: Colin Kaepernick Worked Out With 2 More NFL Players This Week

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick continues to pursue a potential comeback. This week, the former second-round pick worked out with a pair of current NFL players at the House of Athlete facility in Florida. Kaepernick shared a video on Twitter of him throwing passes to free-agent wideout Jarvis Landry and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Walton
ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB makes truly insane Deshaun Watson, Tom Brady comparison

The Cleveland Browns shocked the NFL world when they traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson last month. It wasn’t the fact that the Browns traded for the embattled quarterback. But he is still dealing with 22 lawsuits involving alleged sexual misconduct. That did not stop one former Browns quarterback to make maybe the boldest claim in the history of football.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usfl#Qbs#American Football#Kdvr#Michigan Panthers#Philadelphia Stars#Houston Gamblers#Tampa Bay Bandits#P Colby#The New Jersey Generals#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Walmart
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy