Denver, CO

Denver Nuggets NBA playoff schedule

By Dara Bitler
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets will take on the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA playoffs .

The Nuggets are a 6-seed in the Western Conference , and the Warriors are a 3-seed .

Campazzo suspended for Game 1 after shoving incident

Schedule

The Nuggets enter the playoffs with a 48-34 record and are ranked 6th in the Western Conference .

