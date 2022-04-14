Denver Nuggets NBA playoff schedule
DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets will take on the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA playoffs .
The Nuggets are a 6-seed in the Western Conference , and the Warriors are a 3-seed .Campazzo suspended for Game 1 after shoving incident
Schedule
- Game 1: April 16- Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors : 6:30 p.m.
- Game 2: April 18- Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors : 8 p.m.
- Game 3: April 21- Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets : 8 p.m.
- Game 4: April 24- Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets : 1:30 p.m.
- If necessary: Game 5: April 27- Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors : TBD
- If necessary: Game 6: April 29- Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets : TBD
- If necessary: Game 7: May 1- Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors : TBD
The Nuggets enter the playoffs with a 48-34 record and are ranked 6th in the Western Conference.
