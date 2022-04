Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System announced March 21 that it has expanded its partnership with Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente. Under the expanded partnership, UM St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, Md., and UM Capital Region Medical Center in Largo, Md., have been designated Kaiser Premier hospitals. The two hospitals will provide dedicated inpatient beds to Kaiser members, who will be cared for primarily by Kaiser providers with the support of UMMS staff.

