Red Flag Warning issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:12:00 Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southeast Coastal Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE SOUTHEASTERN COASTAL PLAINS OF PUERTO RICO .A pocket of drier air, with satellite-estimate precipitable water vapor values below 1.0 inch, is currently entering the forecast area and is expected to remain through the afternoon hours. Relative humidity has already dropped to 39% in Camp Santiago while local effects and sea breeze variations have promoted winds exceeding 18 mph with gusts close to 30 mph in the past few hours. Given the current dry weather conditions and the state of soils and fuels, critical fire danger conditions are expected to continue for the rest of the afternoon, with highest impact across the southeastern coastal plains of Puerto Rico, where KBDI values continue well into the 700s. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR THE SOUTHEASTERN COASTAL PLAINS OF PUERTO RICO... The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 6 PM AST this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 014, which includes the southeast coastal plains of Puerto Rico. * WIND...Sustained winds exceeding 18 mph, with frequent stronger gusts close to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values remaining into the mid to upper 30s. * THUNDERSTORMS...None. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

