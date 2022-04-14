ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, IA

Wind Advisory issued for Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 11:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 05:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition, water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest at 15.8 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. - Flood stage is 15 feet.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southeast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MST /5 PM PDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ MONDAY BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MST /8 AM PDT/ TO 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley. In California, Southeastern Imperial County. * WHEN...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 8 AM MST /8 AM PDT/ to 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ Monday. For the Wind Advisory, from 5 PM MST /5 PM PDT/ this afternoon to 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 01:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Parker Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MST /8 AM PDT/ THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Chuckwalla Mountains and Palo Verde Valley. * WHEN...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 8 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mellette, Todd, Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mellette; Todd; Tripp WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Mellette County, Todd County and Tripp County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
JACKSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AMITE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barton, Lincoln, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barton; Lincoln; Russell WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Russell, Lincoln, and Barton Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Dickinson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Washington and Clay Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Shoshone, Lava Beds by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 13:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Shoshone, Lava Beds WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Shoshone, Richfield, and Carey. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Calcasieu and West Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson and Orange Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Castro, Parmer, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 06:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Castro; Parmer; Swisher WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Castro, Parmer and Swisher Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust will reduce visibilities locally less than a mile.
CASTRO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 19:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest Deserts WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING North winds were decreasing this evening, so the Wind Advisory will expire on schedule.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Calcasieu, West Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Calcasieu; West Cameron WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Calcasieu and West Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson and Orange Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brooks, Northern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brooks; Northern Hidalgo WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Brooks and Northern Hidalgo Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cloud, Ottawa, Republic by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cloud; Ottawa; Republic WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Republic, Cloud and Ottawa Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Foard, Hardeman, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Wilbarger WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
FOARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 12:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves locally 1 to 2 feet expected. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

